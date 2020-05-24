Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show postponed

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Sanctuary Cove Media Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Sanctuary Cove Media

by Sanctuary Cove Media 16 Mar 02:29 PDT

Organisers today confirmed the 2020 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be postponed until later in the year. The announcement comes in light of the continued escalation of Covid-19 cases and government directives on gatherings of more than 500 people.

The health and safety of our teams, exhibitors and event attendees are the number one priority, and our team will endeavour to ensure minimal disruption to all those invested in this year's Show.

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is the Southern Hemisphere's premier marine event and we will be working closely with exhibitors and stakeholders to safely deliver another world-class event at a later date.

We thank everyone for their support and understanding during this unprecedented time.

For more information visit www.sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.