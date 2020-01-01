The game changer has arrived: Introducing the FD75

Horizon FD75 © Horizon Yachts Horizon FD75 © Horizon Yachts

by Horizon Yachts 14 Mar 01:50 PDT

Unveiled at the 2020 Horizon Open House at the Horizon City Marina in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, January 14-16, 2020, the new Horizon FD75 changes the paradigm for mid-range owner/operator vessels. Taking its place as an entry-level yacht in the Cor D. Rover-designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series, the new FD75 aims to satisfy owners looking to either downsize from the excess management of a larger yacht or enjoy the benefits of a mini superyacht without the need for a large crew.

Offering quarters for two crew and a total of four guest staterooms - including a semi-on-deck master that shares a split level with the pilothouse - the FD75 boasts a spacious open-plan salon spanning a 20' 4" beam. The galley area features an ingenious slatted wall that serves both as a design focalpoint and a means to hide the generous storage and refrigeration. Numerous innovative features are incorporated throughout, from the thoughtful pop-up splash guard in the island sink to the fold-down television situated in the master ceiling.

It's what's below the waterline that continues to distinguish the yachts in the FD Series in their competitive set, however, and the FD75 has been built with Horizon's proprietary High Performance Piercing Bow and hull design that has been proven to provide tremendous stability in less than optimal sea conditions. Couple her performance and accommodations with near-limitless options for owner customization - including the incorporation of a beach club - and it's easy to understand why this model deserves credit for changing the game.

Hull 1 of the new FD75 has been specified for the European market and is fitted with MAN D2868 diesels of 1,200hp each. After making her global debut in January, she will soon be on display at the 2020 Palma International Boat Show which has been rescheduled for June. For more information, please contact Horizon Yacht Europe at or call +34 971 673 508. To experience all of the details of the FD75 via the virtual tour, please click here.

Learn more about the FD75 model here.

Specification:

L.O.A 22.86 m 75' L.W.L 20.62 m 67’-8” BEAM 6.2 m 20’-4” DRAFT 1.72 m 5’-8” Engines Twin CAT C18 ACERT 1136HP Generator Twin ONAN 17.5kW (50HZ) Twin ONAN 21.5kW (60Hz)