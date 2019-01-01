Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Billion dollar forecast for superyachts in Brisbane

by Jeni Bone 11 Mar 20:42 PDT
Aurora in Brisbane © Rivergate Marina & Shipyard

Rivergate Marina & Shipyard, the premier facility in south-east Queensland, congratulates the Queensland state government for its foresight and investment in the Australian superyacht infrastructure.

The state government has announced a 12-month trial commencing by mid-year to attract superyachts to Brisbane, predicting "a billion-dollar coup for the city's economy".

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said as part of a state-wide strategy to grow Queensland's marine industries, the trial will see a dedicated superyacht mooring buoy below the Kangaroo Point Cliffs.

"We want to maximise the jobs and business that superyachts bring with them," Mr Dick said.

"Superyachts are expected to contribute more than $1.1 billion to gross state product and support nearly 8,000 jobs by 2021 in South East Queensland alone. We want to attract more superyachts to Queensland and Brisbane, and we want them to stay longer and spend more while they are here."

Callisto in Brisbane - photo © Rivergate Marina & Shipyard
Callisto in Brisbane - photo © Rivergate Marina & Shipyard

In 2019, Rivergate welcomed two international superyachts, 74m (243ft) Lürssen-built My Aurora, and 65m (214ft) Feadship My Callisto for maintenance and repairs.

In cooperation with the Captain of Aurora and authorities, the team at Rivergate devised the concept and logistics for the first mooring in the City reach of the Brisbane River.

74m Aurora was the largest superyacht to make its way under the Story Bridge to moor in the inner city with the backdrop of the Botanic Gardens.

Rivergate oversaw the complex operation in partnership with Maritime Safety Queensland and Harbour Master Johnathan Beatty.

While their vessels were berthed at Rivergate, their owners enjoyed several days exploring Brisbane and the south-east, including the restaurants, boutique shopping and night-life of the CBD, and Australia Zoo, just an hour's chopper flight north.

Aurora City Reach Brisbane River - photo © Rivergate Marina & Shipyard
Aurora City Reach Brisbane River - photo © Rivergate Marina & Shipyard

Aurora Captain Stephen Bay praised the exceptional facilities and world-class skills at Rivergate. He stated that the owners were impressed with their mooring close to the City centre, with immediate access to Brisbane's vibrant dining and retail scene, tree-lined streets and enticing mix of culture and leisure options along the South Bank waterfront. They enjoyed the anonymity of mixing with the friendly locals and soaking up the atmosphere of summer in Queensland's capital city.

Aurora in Brisbane - photo © Rivergate Marina & Shipyard
Aurora in Brisbane - photo © Rivergate Marina & Shipyard

Tom Hill, Director at Rivergate said "Brisbane has the climate and calendar of events that make it a year-round destination".

"The Brisbane CBD is alive at night and during the daytime, which appeals to yacht owners and their crew. Being able to moor in the inner city, with the backdrop of Kangaroo Point Cliffs and the Botanic Gardens is a brilliant advantage we are proud to offer visiting superyachts."

Maritime Safety Queensland will manage the mooring, including bookings, fees, maintenance, compliance and administration. Bookings can be made directly with Rivergate Marina & Shipyard.

More information at www.rivergate.com.au.

Related Articles

Volvo Penta: Great Place to Work award
Recognition for second year in a row For the second year in a row, Volvo Penta of the Americas has achieved recognition as a Great Place to Work by a national institute that promotes and measures workplace excellence. Posted today at 1:50 pm Who does this to electronics? Well, we do
Raymarine instruments torture tested at Environmental Test Centre in the UK Raymarine owners can get under way with the confidence in knowing their electronics will perform in extreme conditions. Why? Because Raymarine electronics are literally tortured in the company's very own Environmental Test Centre in the UK. Posted on 12 Mar A refined, one-touch experience
You want performance, but you don't want it loud or complicated You want performance, but you don't want it loud or complicated. Aboard our Sport Boats, you'll find a responsive, one-touch experience at the helm and in each cutting-edge system. Posted on 12 Mar New model at Palm Beach International Boat Show
CL Yachts CLX96: The motor yacht reinvented is coming CL Yachts will officially announce an envelope-pushing project that has been in the works for several years: CLX96. Posted on 12 Mar Vicem 67 Cruiser debut at Palm Beach Boat Show
Vicem Yachts excited to announce the launch of a new cold-molded motoryacht Vicem Yachts is excited to announce the launch of a new cold-molded motoryacht, the Vicem 67 Cruiser. Posted on 12 Mar Grand Banks 54 world debut at Palm Beach Show
New model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line Grand Banks Yachts Limited is excited to announce the public debut of their all new Grand Banks 54. The new model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line, the previously released GB60 and GB60 Skylounge. Posted on 10 Mar First steps of the Back Cove 39O
The hull mold has finally arrived The hull mold for the NEW Back Cove 39O has finally arrived. Posted on 10 Mar Team Italia on board Sanlorenzo 64Steel Attila
Innovative transparent head up display bridge Team Italia, World leader in the marine electronics market for mega and maxi yachts, has always been committed to a tireless research for technological innovations to be integrated into its integrated dashboard solutions. Posted on 5 Mar BoatUS Spring Commissioning Checklist
Helping recreational boaters prep for the summer boating season Getting the boat ready for the summer boating season is an exciting time for America's nearly 12 million recreational boaters. Posted on 4 Mar Horizon Yachts to display seven yachts at PBIBS
Impressive showcase set for the Palm Beach International Boat Show Situated on Ramp 1, this year's display will include the 2020 E56, the Jonathan Quinn Barnett-designed V68, two models from the acclaimed FD Series - including an FD80 and an FD87 - the brand new PC52 and PC65 power catamarans, and a new RP110. Posted on 4 Mar
Nanni Diesel Australia 2020 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Maritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy