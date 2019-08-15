Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Mooring audit to keep NSW waterways safe

by Emily Rundle 10 Mar 22:35 PDT
Derelict Fibreglass Vessel © John Curnow

NSW Maritime is continuing the mooring audit program across NSW to safeguard the marine environment, increase mooring compliance and improve safety for boaters.

NSW Maritime Acting Executive Director Alex Barrell said the ultimate goal of the program, which starts this week, is to improve safety and environmental outcomes on NSW waterways.

"This is about safety and the environment, not bureaucracy - with more than 23,000 private and commercial moorings across the state, it is important for all licence holders to be vigilant with servicing their mooring apparatus annually and ensure vessels are seaworthy," Mr Barrell said.

"When a mooring apparatus fails, a vessel can come adrift and damage other vessels or maritime infrastructure, or sink and pollute our waterways with oil and fuel.

"The audits will assist NSW Maritime officers to identify "mooring minders" and remove these run down vessels from waterways, potentially reducing the waiting lists in some areas.

"Boaties can be on mooring waiting lists for long periods and we want to make sure that available moorings are being used by seaworthy vessels.

"Mooring licence holders will be notified and given time to fix the non-compliances or remove the vessel and give up the mooring."

Servicing can be through an outsourced agent or owners can declare a self-service of the mooring apparatus. A proof of service will be required as part of this process.

For more information visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime or visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime/moorings/mooring-audits/index.html

Related Articles

Owners reminded to dispose of boats responsibly
Boat owners are reminded of their responsibilities Boat owners are reminded of their responsibilities on the eve of the NSW Government stepping in to remove an 11 metre derelict boat dumped on an emergency mooring at Camden Haven. Posted on 15 Aug 2019 Lifejackets save lives, learn how to save yours
Free lifejacket clinics will be held at Port Stephens this Sunday Acting Executive Director NSW Maritime Mark Hutchings said the clinic will see Roads and Maritime staff teaching boaters how to carry out a simple pre-wear check before use and how to service inflatable lifejackets. Posted on 25 Mar 2019 Targeting dangerous boating behaviour
NSW and Victoria maritime authorities are joining forces NSW and Victoria maritime authorities are joining forces this weekend to remind boaters, no matter where you come from, safety is the most important part of your day on the water. Posted on 8 Mar 2019 Keep an eye out where vehicle ferries are about
Keep an eye out where vehicle ferries are about Boaters are reminded to navigate safely near vehicle ferries after 20 near-misses were reported to Roads and Maritime Services between August 2018 and January 2019. Posted on 27 Feb 2019 Learn how to look after lifejackets for free
Free lifejacket clinics on the South Coast Free lifejacket clinics will be held on the South Coast between Friday 15 February and Sunday 17 February 2019, as part of a new phase of the successful NSW Government wear a lifejacket program. Posted on 14 Feb 2019 Learn how to look after lifejackets for free
'Wear a lifejacket' program is being launched, with free lifejacket clinics A new phase of the successful NSW Government 'Wear a lifejacket' program is being launched, with free lifejacket clinics in selected areas in NSW during February. Posted on 6 Feb 2019 Have fun, stay safe - Maritime NSW message
Australia Day is expected to be the biggest day of the year on the water Australia Day is expected to be the biggest day of the year on waterways around NSW with thousands of extra boats on the water. Posted on 25 Jan 2019 Boaters behaving better on the water
Annual water safety campaign run by Roads and Maritime Services It has been mostly smooth sailing for boating enthusiasts during an annual water safety campaign run by Roads and Maritime Services. Posted on 23 Jan 2019 Don't have a beer and steer
Skippers are warned not to drink while operating a vessel Skippers are warned not to drink while operating a vessel, to wear lifejackets, and to check their equipment before every launch, ahead of a State-wide operation staring this weekend. Posted on 12 Jan 2019 $5500 reminder the waterways are there to share
A 35-year-old Concord West man yesterday received a $5500 reminder A 35-year-old Concord West man yesterday received a $5500 reminder that it pays to follow the rules and be mindful of the wake that a boat creates. Posted on 12 Dec 2018
Marine Resources 2019 - FooterNanni Diesel Australia 2020 - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy