Mooring audit to keep NSW waterways safe

by Emily Rundle 10 Mar 22:35 PDT

NSW Maritime is continuing the mooring audit program across NSW to safeguard the marine environment, increase mooring compliance and improve safety for boaters.

NSW Maritime Acting Executive Director Alex Barrell said the ultimate goal of the program, which starts this week, is to improve safety and environmental outcomes on NSW waterways.

"This is about safety and the environment, not bureaucracy - with more than 23,000 private and commercial moorings across the state, it is important for all licence holders to be vigilant with servicing their mooring apparatus annually and ensure vessels are seaworthy," Mr Barrell said.

"When a mooring apparatus fails, a vessel can come adrift and damage other vessels or maritime infrastructure, or sink and pollute our waterways with oil and fuel.

"The audits will assist NSW Maritime officers to identify "mooring minders" and remove these run down vessels from waterways, potentially reducing the waiting lists in some areas.

"Boaties can be on mooring waiting lists for long periods and we want to make sure that available moorings are being used by seaworthy vessels.

"Mooring licence holders will be notified and given time to fix the non-compliances or remove the vessel and give up the mooring."

Servicing can be through an outsourced agent or owners can declare a self-service of the mooring apparatus. A proof of service will be required as part of this process.

For more information visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime or visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/maritime/moorings/mooring-audits/index.html