Please select your home edition
Edition
Nanni Diesel Australia 2020 - LEADERBOARD

Team Italia on board Sanlorenzo 64Steel Attila

by Ursula Brzoska 5 Mar 08:24 PST
TEAM Italia Sanlorenzo 64Steel © Sand People

Team Italia, World leader in the marine electronics market for mega and maxi yachts, has always been committed to a tireless research for technological innovations to be integrated into its integrated dashboard solutions.

The constant investments in research and development over time have brought satisfying results once again, allowing Team Italia to develop an unprecedented I-Bridge® solution on board the Sanlorenzo 64Steel Attila. This modern and sophisticated I-Bridge® solution includes both a 55' transparent head up display, a solution that harmoniously balances functionality with safety at sea, and the I-Chart, the exclusive Team Italia electronic chart table.

TEAM Italia head up display Sanlorenzo MY Attila - photo © Sand People
TEAM Italia head up display Sanlorenzo MY Attila - photo © Sand People

As every I-Bridge® solution, it was developed and tested entirely in-house, in order to guarantee the handling of the control interfaces and a simplified management of the on-board systems. This was also achieved through integrated monitoring systems developed by Onyx Marine Automation, a Team Italia group company.

To create this project, the Italian company worked according to the architecture of distributed electronics. This allowed to free up space by using a "sleek" design whilst still guaranteeing the very highest levels of onboard safety.

In the Head-Up Display solution, navigation data are available on the transparent display: the captain can easily check all the needed info and still keep fully focused on steering the yacht.

The transparent display allows indeed to overlay the main data - such as route, waypoint, AIS and ARPA targets - with the actual navigation scenario, in addition to providing all the other useful information. This solution highly differs from augmented reality systems, where the data are overlaid onto an image from a camera.

Related Articles

Team Italia reveals ultra-innovative I-Bridge
At the 2019 edition of the Versilia Yachting Rendez-Vous TEAM Italia, World leader in in the marine electronics market for mega and maxi yachts, introduces at the 2019 edition of the Versilia Yachting Rendez-Vous (9-12 May) an innovative I-Bridge®console that includes a transparent Head-Up Display. Posted on 9 May 2019 Team Italia to present ultra-innovative I-Bridge
With transparent head up display at Versilia Yachting Rendez-Vous 2019 Team Italia, World leader in the marine electronics market for mega and maxi yachts, is ready for the 2019 edition of the Versilia Yachting Rendez-Vous (9-12 May): the Italian company will introduce an innovative I-Bridge®console. Posted on 28 Apr 2019 Team Italia reveals multitouch console secrets
On board the 69m Benetti Spectre Team Italia, World leader in the marine electronics market for mega and maxi yachts, is proud to have installed an I-Bridge® console that uses fully integrated multitouch technology aboard the new full-custom 69-metre Spectre by Benetti. Posted on 20 Mar 2019 Team Italia prepares for an exciting year
Team Italia 36 new yachts in 2019 order book TEAM Italia, World leader in the marine electronics market for mega and maxi yachts, confirms the outstanding results it has achieved in more than 20 years in the business with over 500 projects in the 30 to 100 metre range. Posted on 21 Feb 2019 i-Bridge® Four Islands US debut
One of the best-known integrated nav-com solutions i-Bridge® four islands, is one of the best-known integrated nav-com solutions for controlling and managing onboard systems whilst still respecting the highest standards of safety. Posted on 4 Nov 2018 i-Bridge® Panorama VBS
New panoramic configuration with windscreen integration Team Italia presents i-Bridge® Panorama VBS – Virtualized Bridge Solution, the new integrated nav-com solution which controls and manages onboard systems. This is achieved by means of 3D technology, multi-touch controls and joggers Posted on 23 Oct 2018
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2019 - FooterNanni Diesel Australia 2020 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy