Lagoon Seventy 8 makes debut at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2020

by Marnie Ebeling 3 Mar 03:29 PST

The Seventy 8 is the flagship of this magnificent brand; with a staggering 4000nm range, this power catamaran is perfect for stable, safe and luxurious blue water exploration. Suitable for clients considering 35M + in a mono-hull due to her huge volume.

Imported exclusively by The Multihull Group (TMG) John Cowpe, MD commented: "The Australian market has really taken to this new boating concept, with Lagoon Motor Yachts dominating the 60-80ft segment in recent years. The stability, understated luxury, range and overall design just make a lot of sense for many of our clients. The vessel we will be premiering belongs to a world-renowned superyacht owner who saw the huge benefits in this style of yachting. There is little on the market to compare, with this particular example decked out with no expense spared and shows of the exceptional potential of Lagoon Catamarans."