Trailerable boats and engines in the spotlight at 2020 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Sanctuary Cove Media Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Sanctuary Cove Media

by Sanctuary Cove Media 1 Mar 12:44 PST

Visitors to the 2020 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) can expect a total of more than 300 exhibitors and 600 boats, including a diverse array of trailerable boats and engines within the massive Sports, Leisure and Fishing Precinct which will be a key highlight of this year's show.

With over 20,000 square-meters of space dedicated to the very best and latest trailerable boats, the Sports, Leisure and Fishing Precinct will showcase brands and models to suit every interest, from offshore angler to first-time boaties.

Dominic O'Brien, SCIBS Sales & Partnerships Manager said "SCIBS is the Gold Coast's major trailer boat show of the year and no matter what you're looking for, there will be something for every budget and every interest, whether that's day boats, family boats, tenders, RIB's, sports boats, skiboats, wakeboats or fishing boats - whatever you need to get out on the water."

Names such as Grady White, Regal, Edgewater, Nautique, Sail Cat, Cruisecraft, Baycrusher, Jeanneu, Beneteau, Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Stabicraft, Malibu, Sea Fox, Makocraft, Cobalt, Bayliner, Highfield, Formosa, Mako, Tracker, Hurley Marine, Brig, Horizon, AB Inflatables, Aurora, Sea Jay, Sun Tracker, Haines Signature, Quintrex, Baysport, Aquamaster and Barcrusher will all feature in the Sports, Leisure and Fishing Precinct.

"The latest outboard engines will be on show, including engines for new boats, the best-value options for repowering and engine upgrades, plus an exciting array of packages offering boat, trailer, engine and accessories," he added.

Engine brands for this segment will cover the gamut of sizes and applications including Mercury, Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda and Evinrude.

Always a popular attraction, the Berkley Supertank will be conducting Masterclasses every hour covering the art of barra fishing, what lures to use and where to find them. A sea trial area will feature a selection of vessels from dealers holding on-water tests for qualified buyers who want to try before they buy.

Northside Marine has attended every show since the inception of SCIBS in 1989, and the team is particularly looking forward to showcasing Jeanneau Cruisers in 2020 - a new addition to their brands.

"This is our first year representing Jeanneau Cruisers' Merry Fisher range," said Sales Manager, Bill Hull. "Jeanneau is an exciting brand with something for everybody. They are made in France by Beneteau, the biggest boat builder in the world. We will have several models, including the 605 (19ft), 895 (29ft) and 1095 (33ft) on the hardstand, which will be very impressive."

Also from Northside Marine, the NZ-built Surtees and Stabicraft ranges. "They are sturdy, extremely high-quality, aluminium boats built for fishing, suited to the hardcore anglers and family-friendly fishos. We will have four models from each brand, as well as packages with Yamaha engines and trailers. It's always an exciting show for us to exhibit new products."

JSW Powersports will present the full range of Sea-Doo PWC models, a selection of Sea Fox boats and Malibu and Axis wake boats.

New at SCIBS 2020 is the brand-new Sea Fox 268 Commander which is ideal for angling. The 26ft centre console is jam-packed with luxury features making it a versatile boat for families who love to fish. For serious offshore anglers looking for a capable sports-fishing package the Sea Fox 268 offers outstanding value for money.

Then there's the Malibu 22 LSV Wakesetter, offering the ultimate performance in a boat that is easier to store, trailer and manoeuvre around the docks. Its extra-wide beam ensures plenty of room for up to 14 guests.

Sirocco Marine North has committed to more space for more boats, promising a 40-vessel line-up, including all-new models from Brig, the world's best-selling RIB brand.

New Brig models on show will be the Eagle 350, Eagle 4 and Eagle 5. Brig CEO, Slava Rodionov will travel from the Ukraine headquarters to attend the show.

"We will also be promoting the Brig lifestyle advantages such as use of our fleet of loan boats, events that bring the Brig brand to life, and all the value-adds of our Brig membership program," said Sirocco Marine North Director, Dylan Lopez.

Honda will display alongside Sirocco Marine North, showcasing the new and improved Honda V6 range of outboard engines that offer 'Drive By Wire' (DBW) technology. The V6 range consists of the BF200, BF225, BF250 and new BF175. All four engines have the proven 3.6-litre V6 engine that powers the BF250 outboard motor and sport Honda's new Progressive V Form design, where the design concept engine is based on the "NSX" Supercar.

Whether boaters are weekend cruisers or commercial users, the enhanced Honda V6 motors deliver improved corrosion resistance and reliability, which equals maximum time on the water.

Another leading engine marque, Mercury Marine will support five of the brand's Queensland dealers. Mercury Marine Marketing Manager Anthony Brown said they are planning to showcase the Mercury V6 and V8 outboard engines with joystick piloting technology, along with Mercury diesel and petrol sterndrive engines, plus some exciting new products making their debut.

In other launches, Queensland Marine Centre (QMC) will host the Australian debut of the Sea Ray 400 SLX OB and 350 Sundancer as part of their eight-strong Sea Ray line-up. From the Boston Whaler range QMC will display the all-new 280 Vantage and nine other models in this iconic American brand. QMC also represents the Mastercraft marque and will have at least six vessels on show, including the Australian premiere of the new Mastercraft X24 or X26.

Brisbane Quintrex, the southside's only Yamaha Quintrex dealer, will be showing the latest Evinrude G2 115 to 140 outboard engines, along with the full range of the latest Yellowfin, plate aluminium boats, Quintrex pressed aluminium boats and Baysport fibreglass range.

Owner Aaron Goodchild said "The new Yellowfin 760 Southerner is a must-see at SCIBS 2020. It's ideal for the fishos who like to go out wide".

"We will be launching the 705 Baysport offshore at SCIBS, which is product of five years of R&D and comes with 225hp Yamaha engine and trailer.

"There's a great line-up of Quintrex boats as well! One in four boats sold in Australia is a Quintrex, and there's a model for every budget and every boating lifestyle."

For the serious offshore angler, the new range of Formosa plate aluminium boats from Gold Coast Boating Centre will be sure to turn heads. Gold Coast Boating Centre will present around 25 current model boats from leading brands: Stessco, Horizon Boats, Stessl and Formosa, including half cabins, centre cabins, centre consoles and bowriders.

According to owner Scott Mahon, "The SRT hull on Formosa Boats features 19-degree deadrise and innovative water ballast option to deliver a dry, stable, safe ride for offshore boating, as well as the comfort and versatility suitable for family bay cruising."

The Haines Group will have a selection of around 20 boats representing the Haines Signature range, Aquamaster, Barcrusher and Seafarer Boats. They will also have Suzuki engines on show, ranging in size from 2.5hp to 350hp, plus information on the innovative Suzuki 140hp with Fly By Wire controls which launched to great acclaim in February 2020 in Miami.

"SCIBS 2020 will be the best place for seasoned boaties and newcomers to the boating lifestyle to see the wide range of boats and motors on offer," said Mr O'Brien.

"Dealers and brand experts will be on hand to demonstrate their products and provide insight about tailoring your vessels to suit your boating lifestyle."

To register as an exhibitor, visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au or phone the SCIBS office on +61 7 5577 6011.