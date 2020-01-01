Please select your home edition
Edition
Nanni Diesel Australia 2020 - LEADERBOARD

Introducing the Friendship 50 RHIB designed by Ted Fontaine

by Ted Fontaine 25 Feb 14:21 PST
Friendship 50 RHIB © Ted Fontaine

This Friendship 50 Sport Boat story began when designer Ted Fontaine was commissioned to design and build a larger version of his clients' Protector Tauranga 41.

The Protector had been used for years, commuting to favorite beaches and surfing destinations on Block Island, Martha's Vineyard and the eastern end of Long Island.

The mandate was to design and build a high-quality, aesthetically-pleasing, multi-purpose exploration vessel: a boat that would perform equally; as well as a support vessel for a professional yacht racing program and as a weekend cruiser.

Friendship 50 RHIB - photo © Ted Fontaine
Friendship 50 RHIB - photo © Ted Fontaine

The new Friendship 50 has a finely appointed interior and accommodations below for extended overnight surf trips or romantic island-hopping for two. The Friendship 50 is designed to be a fast, seaworthy sport utility vessel, purposeful in its aesthetic, strong and functional in it's performance.

As he has done so many times before, designer Ted Fontaine succeeded in creating the perfect balance of performance and beauty. The new Friendship 50 features an 18.5-degree, deep V hull that is specifically designed and engineered to be strong and lightweight for running smoothly on the choppy waters of eastern Long Island and Block Island Sound.

A unique and distinguishing feature of this design is the hybrid, foam-filled, inflatable "D" sponson tubes. A novel component that provides durable protection without diminishing the interior volume of the boat.

Friendship 50 RHIB - photo © Ted Fontaine
Friendship 50 RHIB - photo © Ted Fontaine

The hybrid foam-filled inflatable fender offers superior protection when offloading gear and passengers to other vessels in rough water conditions; this is done without having to worry about damaging the other vessel.

The Friendship 50 features a fully enclosed, heated and air-conditioned helm station. This covered space provides full, all-weather comfort where one controls the triple or optional quad installed 400 HP Mercury Verado JPO outboard engines.

The standard triple engine configuration reaches a top speed of 58 MPH and a cruising speed of 42 MPH. The engines are controlled by a Mercury Joystick control and Skyhook station allowing the ability to adjust direction or maintain a stationary position against the wind, waves or currents.

Friendship 50 RHIB - photo © Ted Fontaine
Friendship 50 RHIB - photo © Ted Fontaine

A Seakeeper active control gyro stabilizer system is installed to eliminate up to 95% of the roll at anchor or under way, thereby reducing fatigue and eliminating the normal causes of seasickness. There is a 7.5 kW Westerbeke MCGA low-C generator installed in the insulated machinery space to provide power to the Seakeeper and a 32,000 BTU air-conditioning system.

The hull and deck are engineered and built to meet ISO 9001 certification from Bureau Veritas, CE Mark Category B Ocean. The hull, deck, and superstructure are laminated with low viscosity epoxy resin with e-glass composite construction and carbon fiber reinforcements. The entire hull and deck structure are post-cured in a specially built oven at 180 degrees for 24 hours.

Friendship 50 RHIB - photo © Ted Fontaine
Friendship 50 RHIB - photo © Ted Fontaine

The Friendship 50 is set up perfectly for coastal cruising. The interior features an open floor plan with a compact, well-appointed galley, a private head with a stall shower and convertible port side settee/berth. A pair of sliding doors in front of the galley makes it possible to close off the forward berth for privacy. There is an aft cabin with double berth located under the helm area providing a private space for invited overnight guests or extended family.

The new Friendship 50 is not only a luxurious workhorse, she is also a comfortable home- away from home- on the water. For more information, please contact the Friendship

Call or email her designer Ted Fontaine at 401-241-0673 for complete details. More information at FriendshipYachtCompany.com and FontaineDesignGroup.com

Related Articles

The science of soundproofing
Noise control is a growing expertise here at Lyman-Morse An unheralded generation of marine acoustic engineers are taming the once punishing din of boat engines and generators. Today's marine "sound proofers" are using complex acoustical physics to reduce, reflect, or control noise on a boat. Posted on 2 Mar Get a taste of the boating life
BoatUS Foundation offers 3-hour courses for beginners and experienced boaters Want to get a taste of the boating life or improve your on-water boat handling skills? The nonprofit BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water offers a choice of four fun and affordable at-the-helm on-water training courses for beginner Posted on 29 Feb Circuit Tester verifies connections with ease
Circuit Tester from Hubbell Marine speeds the process Checking shorepower connections for proper wiring can be time-consuming, especially when working in dimly-lit or difficult-to-access locations. Posted on 29 Feb MCY 70 Skylounge makes its debut
Monte Carlo Yachts at the Miami Yacht Show In line with the MCY Collection, the MCY Skylounge's sleeker exterior lines are designed to cruise safely and with extreme comfort. Posted on 28 Feb Tyler Ferreby receives Fallen Heroes Scholarship
Full scholarship awarded in honor of his father, Christopher The Coast Guard Foundation announced today that Tyler Ferreby has been awarded a full scholarship in honor of his father - the Fallen Heroes Scholarship. Posted on 28 Feb Three critical things before getting a boat loan
It's high season for shopping for a loan to finance a recreational boat purchase It's high season for shopping for a loan to finance a recreational boat purchase, according Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS). Posted on 27 Feb It is a big deal…
To be honest, this vessel had me at Deal Island... To be honest, it had me at Deal Island, which is quite possibly one of my favourite places on the planet, despite residing bang smack in the middle of Bass Strait. Posted on 26 Feb Invictus Yacht made its debut at Miami Yacht Show
First runs of Invictus GT370 in USA after 2020 Miami Yacht Show official brand debut Invictus Yacht appeared on the European market in 2016. Since then, their activities have firmly established their image, which has always been a distinguishing trait of the Italian shipyard: great variety of features, considerable attention to detail Posted on 26 Feb Invictus Yacht makes debut at Miami with GT370
Various units have already been sold in the United States The boats designed by Christian Grande have won Italian and international awards thanks to their Made in Italy aesthetics and traits. In 2019 - without any existing distribution network - the first units were sold in the US. Posted on 25 Feb 2020 Horizon Open House
An exhibition of yachts, culture and innovation Horizon Yachts has entered the new decade in dramatic fashion, kicking off the new year with no fewer than six yacht launches. All six yachts were on display for owners, esteemed guests and international press during the biennial Horizon Open House Posted on 25 Feb
Nanni Diesel Australia 2020 - FOOTERMaritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy