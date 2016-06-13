Hundreds gathered to celebrate Horizon's success at the 2020 Horizon Open House

Horizon Yachts has entered the new decade in dramatic fashion, kicking off the new year with no fewer than six yacht launches. All six yachts were on display for owners, esteemed guests and international press during the biennial Horizon Open House, a three-day event held January 14-16th at the company's facilities in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. Within this impressive showcase, the new FD75 and FD102 models made their global debuts.

2020 Horizon Open House an Exhibition of Yachts, Culture and Innovation

Day 1 - Yacht Showcase and Gala Dinner

Attendees of the 2020 Horizon Open House could not have asked for better weather during the three-day biennial event, and Day 1 began with brilliant sunshine and bluebird skies. The excitement was palpable, as this Open House would mark the first time that the entire series of Horizon FD yachts were on display in one location, including the highly anticipated world debuts of the FD75 and FD102 models. Since the Series was first unveiled with the FD85 in 2016, it has expanded to include seven models, with an impressive 20 yachts sold during a three-year period.

As the afternoon waned, attendees donned their cocktail attire and were whisked off to Kaohsiung's Jubilee Hall for the Open House cocktail party and gala dinner to officially kick off the event. Greeted with champagne and canapés, owners, yacht designers, suppliers, dealers, journalists and special guests from around the world mingled and chatted before heading into the ballroom for entertainment and sit-down dinner. The evening began with a mesmerizing Cyr wheel performance by Asia's Got Talent star and international sensation Mr. Yang Shih-Hao, who hails from Taiwan, and continued with multiple musical acts who kept the guests engaged. CEO John Lu gave a welcoming speech and everyone enjoyed a multi-course dinner followed by dessert and dancing well into the evening.

Day 2 - Yard Tours, Yacht Hop and Harbor Cruise

The caravan of Horizon-branded Mercedes vans delivered guests to the Horizon shipyard this morning for a tour of the 452,080-square-foot facility and design center where yachts up to 150 feet are built, followed by an interactive exhibition at Atech Composites, Horizon Group's technology center. At Atech, attendees were given a first-hand demonstration of the yard's proprietary 6D resin infusion process, which is used in multiple industries, from aerospace to rail, auto and marine.

Later that afternoon, guests were transported to the Horizon City Marina for the official unveiling of six brand new Horizon yachts, including the world-debuting FD75 and FD102 among the lineup that included a new FD80, FD87, PC65 and RP100. Smiles and laughter filled the air as attendees traversed from yacht to yacht, marveling at the voluminous interiors, craftsmanship, engineering and ingenious functionality. Then, with champagne in hand, guests boarded the yachts for a sunset cruise through the Kaohsiung Harbor. The scene was magnificent as the caravan of yachts gracefully glided through the waterway as the sun made its glorious descent with the sparkling city of Kaohsiung as a backdrop.

Upon return to the marina, Horizon had yet another surprise for the esteemed attendees, who were welcomed to an impressive al fresco buffet dinner accompanied by live music which inspired hours of dancing under the stars with new friends.

Day 3 - Cultural Tour and Farewell Dinner

Yet another warm, bright and sunny day welcomed guests as they were transported to the Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum. This breathtakingly beautiful site is a cultural, educational and religious center dedicated to Buddhist teachings. Built over a decade and completed in 2011, the museum grounds feature 48 underground palaces, eight pagodas and the world's tallest bronze Buddha statue, which presides atop the temple. After a tour and leisurely vegetarian lunch at the museum, guests enjoyed some free time before embarking for the final event of the Open House: the farewell dinner at the space-esque National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts.

The final farewell dinner was held in yet another example of Taiwan's architectural creativity: The National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts. Completed in 2018 and encompassing 24 acres, the center is the world's largest center for the performing arts under one roof. The dinner began with a surprise video presentation of the Open House events captured by a talented photography and videography team. Guests enjoyed another multi-course gourmet dinner with many toasts and much laughter. As the Kaohsiung skyline lit up in the background, the evening wound down with fond farewells from all and promises to return for the next event in 2022.

Horizon unveils six new yachts at its Open House Event

Horizon's Fast Displacement (FD) Series has been extremely successful since it was first unveiled at the 2016 Taiwan International Boat Show. The striking exterior profile features large sections of glass and expansive deck areas while a wide beam and innovative High Performance Piercing Bow design and hull form accommodate unparalleled volume within the interior. The FD Series has seen record sales in the last 4 years, with 20 FD Series yachts sold and delivered to clients hailing from the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia. Additionally, accommodations to clients' requests for customization have resulted in the creation of new FD models, and the series now comprises seven models spanning to the FD102 and upcoming FD125.

Taking its place at the entrance of the Cor D. Rover-designed FD Series, the debuting FD75 is itself a remarkable achievement in terms of design and naval architecture. Designed to appeal to serious owner/operators, the FD75 features a raised pilothouse design that accommodates both an open bridge and a lower helm area within its 20' 4" (6.2m) beam. Uniquely, the FD75 is offered in a three or four-stateroom layout, which includes a full-beam, on-deck master stateroom fitted with an en suite and walk-in closets, and two or three spacious staterooms on the lower deck. Accommodations for two crew members are found aft, and a fully equipped beach club is optional.

As with each Horizon model, a variety of well-planned layout options are offered with the FD75, as is the ability to customize the yacht to suit one's onboard lifestyle. To satisfy Horizon's international reach, owners are given a variety of choices, including the option to situate the galley and formal dining area aft on the main deck, or eschew the fixed formal dining option in favor of a convertible dining table that further maximizes the space.

Bookending the FD Series on the opposite end of the size range, the brand new FD102 is the first "superyacht" model in the series. Completed within an impressive 12-month build period and classed to Bureau Veritas, Hull 1 boasts an overall length of 108 feet (33.07m) and accommodates a voluminous interior within a 25' 2" (7.68m) beam. Fitted with innovative amenities throughout, the FD102 is configured with double salons, an on-deck master stateroom, and a spacious four-stateroom layout on the lower deck. The FD102 accommodates up to six crewmembers, and a walkaround design on the bridge deck level maintains the privacy of the interior space while providing a seamless transition between outdoor entertaining areas. Since the model was first announced, three FD102 yachts have been sold, with Hull 2 scheduled to deliver to her American owners this summer followed by Hull 3 in the early fall.

Accompanying the debuting FD Series yachts are the newest FD80 and FD87 launches. The latest FD80, Hull 4, features an enclosed bridge (Skyline) configuration and four-stateroom layout with an on-deck master. The most popular model in the FD Series, Hull 12 of the FD87 Skyline takes full advantage of the FD Series' High Performance Piercing Bow and hull design and has been equipped with stabilizers for maximum performance and comfort. Powered by twin MTU engines of 1,600hp each, this latest FD87 achieves a maximum speed of 20.1 knots.

Continuing the showcase are representatives from two of Horizon's eight yacht series. The brand new RP100 is an extension of the RP97 model, so configured to accommodate a spacious four-stateroom layout appealing to the Australian market. Rounding out the new launches is Hull 3 of the popular PC65 from the Horizon Power Catamaran Series. This spacious multi-hulled yacht features four staterooms including a full-beam, on-deck master suite with three additional staterooms comprising the lower decks.

Held January 14-16th, the 2020 Horizon Open House drew Horizon friends, partners, clients and journalists from around the world to the Horizon City Marina and shipyard facilities in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, for three entertainment-packed days of VIP factory tours, cultural exploration, yacht hops, harbor cruises and gala dinners. This year saw six new Horizon luxury yachts on display, ranging from the PC65 power catamaran to the debuting FD102 and including the FD75, FD80, FD87 and RP100 motor yachts.