Johnson 80 - the perfect mix of cruising performance and interior style

by Pauley Won 25 Feb 00:01 PST

The Johnson 80 should be described as an entry-level superyacht, chiefly because the Taiwan yard offers this model with the same high level of interior customization that has helped make the Johnson Yachts name over the last 30 years. With a focus on building yachts with excellent interior volume, Johnson Yachts set apart the Johnson 80 with a striking interior design by Karen Lynn Interior Design.

"The Johnson 80 is combining our proven engineering with the fashionable comforts of Karen Lynn Interior Design, for an unbeatable result able to impress yachting enthusiasts the world over" said Andy Huang, president of Johnson Yachts.

Johnson 80 - photo © Sand People
Johnson Yachts has always paid close attention to engineering, as well as handling and cruising performance. This focus means the yachts provide excellent performance and allow customization of the interior layout while leaving key engineering spaces intact. The new Johnson 80 has completed a sea trial and the yacht had a cruising speed of 19 knots and a top speed of 27 knots, with the expected seakeeping and handling Johnson Yachts considers a hallmark of its line.

The Johnson 80 has a 20-foot, 8-inch (6.30-meter) beam that carries well forward, helping to create the interior volume that wins over owners who have seen other yachts in the market that don't measure up.

Comfortable interior spaces

While Johnson Yachts has designs in place for multiple layouts, the owner of each hull is encouraged, to create their own one-of-a-kind yacht. And the interior volume that allows true flexibility means the Johnson 80 competes with superyachts longer than 100 feet LOA.

Johnson 80 - photo © Sand People
Regardless of how the interior is laid out, each Johnson 80 will benefit from the exterior lines of Bill Dixon at Dixon Yacht Design. Dixon has long understand the language of exterior yacht design and he has made use of a bank of vertical windows on the front of the superstructure to give the Johnson 80 a recognizable strand of Johnson Yachts DNA in that shared profile element while also giving panoramic views from the main-deck interior.

Johnson 80 - photo © Sand People
The Johnson 80 has a gathering space in the main-deck saloon, a living area located aft with a roomy L-shaped settee and a pair of loose armchairs. With selections from the owners' art collection adorning the bulkheaads, the space also has a pair of Ottomans for flexible seating. The aft bulkhead opens wide with a multi-panel sliding door, mixing interior and aft deck spaces fluidly. The main deck is also home to a country kitchen arrangement forward, where an open galley is set off with marble countertops and backsplashes arrayed with stainless steel appliances. With an island and breakfast bar, a table in marching marble is surrounded by an expansive L- shaped dinette to take advantage of the 180-degree views through the forward windows.

Customization is the key

The lower deck, a four-stateroom layout welcomes the owners' party. An amidships master uses the full beam, with a lounging area and a dressing table that can also serve as a desk. There's a large head and walk-in closet. The forward stateroom is for VIP guests, with an island berth, dressing table, and a private head. A pair of en suite double guest staterooms round out the accommodations, and can each a double berth or a pair of twins, with the option of a Pullman berth to increase the complement. While this Johnson 80 is so equipped, owners must remember that customization is key, and choice of layout, finishes, style of interior, and fabrics are virtually unlimited.

Johnson 80 Brief Specifications

Length Overall - 80'0" - 24.4m
Beam - 20'8" - 6.30m
Draft - 6'0" - 1.85m
Engines - MAN V12 - 1550 HP
Fuel - 1,550 gal. - 5,867 liters
Water - 320 gal. - 1,211 liters
Displacement - 65 tons

Johnson 80 - photo © Sand People
