Shurhold explain how to clean your buffing pads

Learn how to clean your buffing pads! © Shurhold

by Shurhold Industries 24 Feb 05:45 PST

Have your buffing pads become less effective at removing oxidation and bringing back that showroom shine? Did the results start off great and get worse as you worked on the project?

If so, your pad of choice is likey becoming saturated with the dead gelcoat, used compound, and leftover oils that come from polishing a boat.

Once a pad is saturated, it's rendered ineffective. It's now time to grab a new one. Does that mean the old pad is worthless? No! Watch the video and learn how to clean your pads!