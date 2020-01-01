Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

NEEL Trimarans reveal LEEN 72 - The flagship of the range

by NEEL Trimarans 24 Feb 06:48 PST

LEEN 72 combines brilliantly and intelligently, a unique line and a strong character. The bridge offers protection and security I all aspects. As well as a huge comfortable and bright living space.

Designed by Pierre Frutschi, the layout includes 4 double cabins with shower rooms. The saloon and kitchen are on the main deck on the same level as the cockpit.

LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans
LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans

The Saloon-Wheelhouse entirely glazed, located at the front of the boat accessible by a few steps from the saloon, is a unique and very cosy living space. The 290 degrees panorama is magical. The layout of the wheelhouse makes it possible to combine a huge U-shaped sofa, a large TV screen, a desk and a space dedicated to navigation. The very comfortable navigation station can accommodate two people. A gangway door gives direct access to the deck to facilitate docking, undocking and mooring manoeuvres. Finally, an interior staircase leads directly to the flybridge.

LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans
LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans

Access to the flybridge is via the cockpit or from inside via the deck lounge. Protected by the high bulwark encircling the deck, the exterior circulation on each side is carried out along covered exterior gangways, a distinctive sign of true ocean-going vessels. The owner's cabin with private bathroom and office occupies the front part of the trimaran's middle hull.

LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans
LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans

A guest cabin with private bathroom is fitted in the back part of the middle hull.

Two other double cabins with private bathroom can be found in the hulls.

The LEEN 72 can be fitted with additional single-bed cabins and separate shower rooms. In the 6-cabin layout, the LEEN 72 accommodates up to 10 passengers.

The quality furniture is designed in light-coloured wood and made by quality cabinetmakers.

The layout and fixtures of the outdoor areas (cockpit and flybridge) are left to the buyer's desires.

LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans
LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans

Specifications:

Dimensions

Overall length - 72 ft
Overall beam - 29 ft
Draft - 4 ft
Displacement unloaded - 28 metric Ton (approx.)
Full load displacement - 38 metric Ton (approx.)
Fuel tank - 1352 US G.
Water tank - 263 US G.
Engine power - 300-500 HP
Ship designers - Nivelt and Frutschi

Related Articles

It is a big deal…
To be honest, this vessel had me at Deal Island... To be honest, it had me at Deal Island, which is quite possibly one of my favourite places on the planet, despite residing bang smack in the middle of Bass Strait. Posted today at 9:00 am Invictus Yacht made its debut at Miami Yacht Show
First runs of Invictus GT370 in USA after 2020 Miami Yacht Show official brand debut Invictus Yacht appeared on the European market in 2016. Since then, their activities have firmly established their image, which has always been a distinguishing trait of the Italian shipyard: great variety of features, considerable attention to detail Posted today at 4:40 am Launching the new Friendship 50 RHIB
With hybrid, foam-filled, inflatable 'D' sponson tubes The mandate was to design and build a high-quality, aesthetically-pleasing, multi-purpose exploration vessel: a boat that would perform equally; as well as a support vessel for a professional yacht racing program and as a weekend cruiser. Posted on 25 Feb Invictus Yacht makes debut at Miami with GT370
Various units have already been sold in the United States The boats designed by Christian Grande have won Italian and international awards thanks to their Made in Italy aesthetics and traits. In 2019 - without any existing distribution network - the first units were sold in the US. Posted on 25 Feb 2020 Horizon Open House
An exhibition of yachts, culture and innovation Horizon Yachts has entered the new decade in dramatic fashion, kicking off the new year with no fewer than six yacht launches. All six yachts were on display for owners, esteemed guests and international press during the biennial Horizon Open House Posted on 25 Feb Taiwan's Johnson 80 is the perfect mix
Entry level superyacht mixing cruising performances and interior style The Johnson 80 should be described as an entry-level superyacht, chiefly because the Taiwan yard offers this model with the same high level of interior customization that has helped make the Johnson Yachts name over the last 30 years. Posted on 25 Feb Have your buffing pads become less effective?
Watch the video and learn how to clean your pads Have your buffing pads become less effective at removing oxidation and bringing back that showroom shine? Did the results start off great and get worse as you worked on the project? Posted on 24 Feb Bavaria SR41 walk-through
With Siep Keizer, Product Manager at Bavaria Yachtbau Siep Keizer, Product Manager at Bavaria Yachtbau, gives us a walk-through of the new Bavaria SR41. Posted on 24 Feb Hinckley Sport Boat 40c and 40x
Experience the superior ride When the weather turns, your guests probably won't even notice. The sharp Deep-V hullform on the Sport Boat 40c and 40x is designed to punch through the chop offshore and take what nature throws your way in style. Posted on 23 Feb Novaluxe: Excellent first public showing
The Miami Yacht Show was a success The Miami Yacht Show was a success and the enthusiasm customers felt while touring the yacht was palpable. The show was a culmination off no less than 3 years of work. Posted on 22 Feb
Nanni Diesel Australia 2020 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2019 - Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy