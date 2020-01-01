Please select your home edition
NEEL Trimarans reveal LEEN 72 - The flagship of the range

by NEEL Trimarans 24 Feb 06:48 PST

LEEN 72 combines brilliantly and intelligently, a unique line and a strong character. The bridge offers protection and security I all aspects. As well as a huge comfortable and bright living space.

Designed by Pierre Frutschi, the layout includes 4 double cabins with shower rooms. The saloon and kitchen are on the main deck on the same level as the cockpit.

LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans
The Saloon-Wheelhouse entirely glazed, located at the front of the boat accessible by a few steps from the saloon, is a unique and very cosy living space. The 290 degrees panorama is magical. The layout of the wheelhouse makes it possible to combine a huge U-shaped sofa, a large TV screen, a desk and a space dedicated to navigation. The very comfortable navigation station can accommodate two people. A gangway door gives direct access to the deck to facilitate docking, undocking and mooring manoeuvres. Finally, an interior staircase leads directly to the flybridge.

LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans
Access to the flybridge is via the cockpit or from inside via the deck lounge. Protected by the high bulwark encircling the deck, the exterior circulation on each side is carried out along covered exterior gangways, a distinctive sign of true ocean-going vessels. The owner's cabin with private bathroom and office occupies the front part of the trimaran's middle hull.

LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans
A guest cabin with private bathroom is fitted in the back part of the middle hull.

Two other double cabins with private bathroom can be found in the hulls.

The LEEN 72 can be fitted with additional single-bed cabins and separate shower rooms. In the 6-cabin layout, the LEEN 72 accommodates up to 10 passengers.

The quality furniture is designed in light-coloured wood and made by quality cabinetmakers.

The layout and fixtures of the outdoor areas (cockpit and flybridge) are left to the buyer's desires.

LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans
Specifications:

Dimensions

Overall length - 72 ft
Overall beam - 29 ft
Draft - 4 ft
Displacement unloaded - 28 metric Ton (approx.)
Full load displacement - 38 metric Ton (approx.)
Fuel tank - 1352 US G.
Water tank - 263 US G.
Engine power - 300-500 HP
Ship designers - Nivelt and Frutschi

