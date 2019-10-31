Novaluxe: Excellent first public showing

Nova Luxe Yachts at Miami Yacht Show © Marc Hawxhurst Nova Luxe Yachts at Miami Yacht Show © Marc Hawxhurst

by Marc Hawxhurst 22 Feb 06:46 PST

The Miami Yacht Show was a success and the enthusiasm customers felt while touring the yacht was palpable. The show was a culmination off no less than three years of work. A concept in year one, an electric tender at the Miami Boat Show in year two and a complete hybrid yacht at the show this year. What will next year bring?

Three years ago, I approached a representative of Fountaine Pajot with the plan. Cautiously skeptical he has followed the progress of Nova Luxe and this year at the show he agreed to allow Nova Luxe to purchase yachts without diesel engines and install our electric system in Rochelle France!

Purchasing without engines is monumental and brings the cost of a new Fountaine Pajot electric build down by $100,000. They are the second manufacturer to agree to new electric builds by Nova Luxe, Heliotrope being the first.

Demand for new power cats exceeds supply and manufacturers are weary of anything that may slow production. Conscious of this, Nova Luxe will make it a priority to work with suppliers and increase their manufacturing output as well as increase choice for consumers who need a green yachting choice! (and a silent, autonomous one at that!)