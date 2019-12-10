Bavaria SR41 walk-through with Siep Keizer, Product Manager at Bavaria Yachtbau

The BAVARIA SR41 kicks off a new line of motorboats from BAVARIA YACHTS. It combines the best of the sporty BAVARIA S-line and the BAVARIA R-line. A comfortable cockpit, a large sunbed which can be transformed in no time into a lounge area with a table right on the waterfront and a large bathing platform. It makes the BAVARIA SR41 the ideal motor yacht for a perfect day on the water with family and friends.

Related Articles

It is a big deal…

To be honest, this vessel had me at Deal Island... To be honest, it had me at Deal Island, which is quite possibly one of my favourite places on the planet, despite residing bang smack in the middle of Bass Strait.

Spanning the Pond

The behemoth that is Boot Düsseldorf is underway As this newsletter gets delivered into your inbox, the behemoth that is Boot Düsseldorf is underway. Then on the other side of the Atlantic, and indeed the American Continent as well, Seattle celebrates boating. Not too long after that, it is Miami's turn

Drop dead gorgeous!

And that's just her in profile - wait until you see her down below... And that's just her in profile. Wait until you see her down below... Palm Beach's latest, the GT60, goes well into the 40s, but it is her statement in curves that is totally spellbinding.

Interview with Knut Frostad at METSTRADE 2019

Navico's President and Chief Executive Officer Sail-World.com and YachtsandYachting.com Managing Editor Mark Jardine speaks to Knut Frostad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Navico, parent company to the Lowrance®, Simrad®, B&G® and C-MAP® brands.

It's Showtime!

This is the first vessel to appear from Maritimo's new customisation dept What you are looking at is the first vessel to appear from Maritimo's new Maritmo One personalised customisation department. It is classed as an M72, based on the grand M70 platform with her special changes to meet her new owner's requirements.

Why thank you very much…

The emails and phone calls certainly came in after our last editorial! The emails and phone calls certainly came in after our last editorial, Out of Sight? So thank you very much for that. Seriously. It really is wonderful, and the whole PBW team appreciate you reading the material...

Out of sight?

Should not mean out of mind, however Should not mean out of mind, however. Now they may not be the prettiest item to rave on about, but the job they do is utterly essential, so herewith follows some important information about anodes.

Not always mutually exclusive…

Joel Butler sent me his picture of the lovely Palm Beach Motor Yacht at the recent 12m Worlds It all kind of started when Joel Butler sent me his picture of the lovely Palm Beach Motor Yacht at the recent 12m World Championships in Rhode Island. Two of the best things going around, and what a great way to spend the day on this here planet…

The Fish Market

It's a place where they sell tunas, amongst other species It's a place where they sell tunas, amongst other species. Funny that, given its name. Now my alternate headline was ‘it's all about the numbers', but what we are really talking about here is what I feel will be the next step in the outboard sector. ...