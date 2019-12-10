Please select your home edition
Bavaria SR41 walk-through with Siep Keizer, Product Manager at Bavaria Yachtbau

by Mark Jardine 23 Feb 23:00 PST
Siep Keizer on the Bavaria SR41 © Mark Jardine

Siep Keizer, Product Manager at Bavaria Yachtbau, gives us a walk-through of the new Bavaria SR41.

The BAVARIA SR41 kicks off a new line of motorboats from BAVARIA YACHTS. It combines the best of the sporty BAVARIA S-line and the BAVARIA R-line. A comfortable cockpit, a large sunbed which can be transformed in no time into a lounge area with a table right on the waterfront and a large bathing platform. It makes the BAVARIA SR41 the ideal motor yacht for a perfect day on the water with family and friends.

Find out more at www.bavariayachts.com/motor-boats/sr41/highlights

