Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Introducing Pardo Yachts to Australia and New Zealand!

by eyachts 20 Feb 19:49 PST
Pardo 50 © Marnie Ebeling

Eyachts; the Australian and New Zealand importer of some of the worlds best power boats has turned their attention to the impressive new line currently being rolled out by Italian giants Cantiere del Pardo.

Pardo 38 - photo © Marnie Ebeling
Pardo 38 - photo © Marnie Ebeling

In just over two years this head turning Italian brand has quickly become the No.1 walk-around dayboat in the sector. This rapid growth can be put down to giving the modern boater the experience, quality and style that they demand. Pardo's unique Italian style and functionality both above and below decks have won many admirers of the world over.

In 2020 Pardo has also announced the latest range, Endurance, a fresh concept which revolutionises long range navigation and space at sea.

Why Pardo?

Eyachts - Managing Director, Peter Hrones understands day boats and has a keen eye for what's next on the horizon. Having imported over 100 day boats to Australia and New Zealand in recent years, he has good reason to stake his claim with Pardo yachts.

Hrones say's, "Day-boats are becoming more and more popular every year. For many it has become apparent that more than 80% of their usage is during the day only. And so now we see many moving from bulk and accommodation to simplicity, quality and style."

Pardo 38 - photo © Marnie Ebeling
Pardo 38 - photo © Marnie Ebeling

Hrones continues by saying, "To partner with such passionate owners at Cantiere del Pardo is so refreshing & exciting......people that really love boat design and what they are producing. Involving companies like Lamborghini to construct there major moving parts like the Carbon T- Top and carbon dash that hinges forward for easy technical accessibility.. I am drawn to this kind of clever engineering and cross pollination of the world's best technology"

Pardo 50 - photo © Marnie Ebeling
Pardo 50 - photo © Marnie Ebeling

"Understanding our extreme weather and waterways in Australia and NZ, not every day boat is suitable for our market. It is Pardo Yachts' detail and construction methods that we now look for in our next generation day boats for our new and existing customers."

To learn more about Pardo Yachts click here.

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Maritimo 2019 FooterNanni Diesel Australia 2020 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy