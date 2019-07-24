Introducing Pardo Yachts to Australia and New Zealand!

Pardo 50 © Marnie Ebeling Pardo 50 © Marnie Ebeling

by eyachts 20 Feb 19:49 PST

Eyachts; the Australian and New Zealand importer of some of the worlds best power boats has turned their attention to the impressive new line currently being rolled out by Italian giants Cantiere del Pardo.

In just over two years this head turning Italian brand has quickly become the No.1 walk-around dayboat in the sector. This rapid growth can be put down to giving the modern boater the experience, quality and style that they demand. Pardo's unique Italian style and functionality both above and below decks have won many admirers of the world over.

In 2020 Pardo has also announced the latest range, Endurance, a fresh concept which revolutionises long range navigation and space at sea.

Why Pardo?

Eyachts - Managing Director, Peter Hrones understands day boats and has a keen eye for what's next on the horizon. Having imported over 100 day boats to Australia and New Zealand in recent years, he has good reason to stake his claim with Pardo yachts.

Hrones say's, "Day-boats are becoming more and more popular every year. For many it has become apparent that more than 80% of their usage is during the day only. And so now we see many moving from bulk and accommodation to simplicity, quality and style."

Hrones continues by saying, "To partner with such passionate owners at Cantiere del Pardo is so refreshing & exciting......people that really love boat design and what they are producing. Involving companies like Lamborghini to construct there major moving parts like the Carbon T- Top and carbon dash that hinges forward for easy technical accessibility.. I am drawn to this kind of clever engineering and cross pollination of the world's best technology"

"Understanding our extreme weather and waterways in Australia and NZ, not every day boat is suitable for our market. It is Pardo Yachts' detail and construction methods that we now look for in our next generation day boats for our new and existing customers."

