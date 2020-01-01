Horizon FD102 makes its global debut

by Horizon Yacht 14 Feb 02:21 PST

The first "superyacht" in the acclaimed Fast Displacement (FD) Series made its global debut at the 2020 Horizon Open House in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, January 14-16, 2020.

Christened by its European owners during a New Year's celebration, the brand new FD102 boasts an overall length of 108' 6" (33.07m) and accommodates 10 guests in five staterooms as well as six crew in three cabins.

Built in an impressive 12-month timeframe, the first FD102 is classed to Bureau Veritas charter and offers a voluminous interior within a 25' 2" (7.68m) beam. Fitted with innovative amenities throughout, the FD102 is configured with double salons, an on-deck master stateroom and a spacious four-stateroom layout on the lower deck.

The owners worked with Horizon's in-house design team to specify the interior materials and finishes, which include rich Wenge as the main wood and light tone Cambria stonework, with Boen Oak Cordoba flooring on the main deck. Accessed via the spacious aft deck fitted with a bar and seating area, the main salon features a custom dining table for 10 with a textured gray glass top.

The fully equipped galley is separate from the salon and a starboard-side companionway leads into the full-beam master stateroom, in which the owners specified an ensuite with separate toilet and shower area.

On the lower deck, four further ensuite staterooms - comprised of mirrored queen-sized suites amidships, a queen-size suite in the bow and a convertible twin - share access to a portside steam shower/sauna. Quarters for up to six crew members are accessed via the main deck aft and include a comfortable crew mess area.

Configured as a Skyline (enclosed bridge) version, the FD102 features a skylounge with a bar to starboard and seating area with hi/lo table to port, while the pilothouse forward can be closed off for additional privacy.

A custom-designed convertible metal dining table on the boat deck adds flexibility to the entertaining space. Forward, via the wraparound side decks, the inviting foredeck will be the preferred outdoor space while under way. Here a U-shaped settee with matching tables face a Jacuzzi tub and a large sunpad forward.

Powered by twin MTUs of 1,600hp each, the FD102 achieves a maximum speed of 15 knots with a range of 2,000nm at a 10-knot cruise. Performance is further augmented by the yacht's High Performance Piercing Bow and hull design.

Since the model was first announced, three FD102 yachts have been sold, with Hull Two scheduled to deliver to her American owners this summer followed by Hull Three in the early fall. For more information on the FD102, please contact .