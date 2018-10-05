Navico announces new WM-4 Satellite Receiver for SiriusXM®

WM-4 Satellite Receiver for SiriusXM © Andrew Golden WM-4 Satellite Receiver for SiriusXM © Andrew Golden

by Andrew Golden 13 Feb 22:10 PST

Navico, parent company to the Lowrance®, Simrad®, B&G® and C-MAP® brands have announced the launch of the WM-4 Marine Satellite Receiver for SiriusXM® weather and audio. Delivering vital weather and fishing information to Lowrance HDS LIVE and HDS Carbon, Simrad NSS evo3 and NSO evo3, and B&G Zeus3 and Zeus3 Glass Helm systems, the WM-4 Satellite Weather Receiver offers up-to-date, detailed weather forecasts, weather radar, lightning, storm warnings, sea surface temperature and much more. The new, compact WM-4 replaces the WM-3 Marine Satellite Receiver.

With the WM-4 and an active SiriusXM Marine Satellite Weather or Fish Mapping subscription, boaters can view weather and fishing data on top of the chart of compatible multifunction displays. This data is ideal for keeping boaters weather aware for safer navigation and also offers fisherman insight on areas ripe for specific types of fish. Additionally, the WM-4 offers access to more than 140 SiriusXM radio channels at a discount, when an audio subscription is added to a weather subscription.

The new module requires one of four subscription packages - Inland, Coastal, Offshore or Fish Mapping.

Marine Inland

Includes essential, localized weather information every inland and freshwater boater should have when on the water, including NEXRAD Storm Cell Attributes, Weather Radar, Lightning Alerts and Watch Boxes, Five-Day Forecasts, Wind data and more.

Marine Coastal

Includes all Inland package features, plus current condition Wind and Wave info and three-hour forecasts - including the Great Lakes, Marine Zone Forecasts, Sea Surface Temps up to 24 NM from the contiguous U.S., Buoy Data and more.

Marine Offshore

The most comprehensive marine weather package, Marine Offshore includes all Coastal Package features, plus Sea Surface Temps for the entire SiriusXM coverage area, Weather, Wind and Wave Forecasts are extended from three hours to 48 hours, plus U.S. and Canadian Alerts.

Fish Mapping

The perfect solution for offshore and coastal fishermen, Fish Mapping includes all of SiriusXM Marine's weather data as well as fishing recommendations, location of weed lines, sea surface height anomalies, sea surface and subsurface temperature contours and plankton concentrations. Areas on the map that present favorable conditions for a particular type of fish are highlighted by species, allowing fisherman to spend more time fishing and less time searching. Fish Mapping will be available via a Navico software update in Summer 2020.

"We are thrilled to partner with SiriusXM to add powerful functionality to our line of multifunction displays," said Knut Frostad, president and CEO, Navico. "Whether you are embarking on a long sailing passage or entered in a high-stakes fishing tournament, the WM-4 Satellite Weather Receiver provides the information you need. It is the perfect complement to our top-of-the-line Lowrance, Simrad and B&G products."

For more information on the WM-4 or the Navico brands, please visit www.lowrance.com, www.simrad-yachting.com, pro.simrad-yachting.com, www.bandg.com and www.c-map.com.