Maritimo Racing working to defend World Championship

by Paul Wilson 12 Feb 23:17 PST
Maritimo's Ross Willaton and Tom Barry-Cotter are the current UIM XCAT World champions. © Raffaello Bastiani raffaellophoto@gmail.com 393474343666 ITA

Current UIM XCAT world champions Maritimo Racing are in the process of off-season testing and development in readiness for the start of the 2020 season with the goal to defend national and international championship titles.

Driver and Maritimo lead designer, Tom Barry-Cotter said the 2020 season starts in May and this year's competition promises to be more exciting than ever with a new championship promoter in the final stages of a deal set to grow the profile and expand the global reach of the XCAT brand.

Races during 2020 will be held in the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia.

"Teams are preparing for the announcement of the new promoter by the world governing body UIM next month," he said. "The new highly experienced promoter will work toward a long term strategy of building the XCAT brand and expanding its global reach.

"We were the best powerboat team in the world last year, but in keeping with our corporate culture, ethos and drive we are focused on the future, and working to ensure we achieve even greater performance and reliability in 2020.

"Maritimo Racing is committed to showcasing the technological excellence of our brand to the world, and demonstrating what inherently makes Maritimo the world's best luxury motor yachts.

"The knowledge we gain from racing technology is integral in the design and manufacturing of our motor yachts, transferring into all our production models and there is not another luxury motor yacht manufacturer in the world that can do that."

Barry-Cotter said Maritimo Racing is in the process of constructing the second R30 XCAT which will be the team's research and development hull, which can alternate with the existing world championship winning R30 entered in the XCAT World Championship at the end of each season.

"By having an identical boat here in Australia we can rapidly increase the rate of development, and enable specific upgrades to be fine tuned before installing or applying to the boat in the championship." he said.

The remaining weeks of off-season testing and development will be critical in order to gain the early advantage in the 2020 season.

"We are excited with the upgrades we have developed this off-season to date, and at the prospect of defending our world championship, but it is as exciting to continue to apply this knowledge to our motor yacht range for the latest release 2020 models and future developments," he said.

"It's an exciting time for our brand."

