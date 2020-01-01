Please select your home edition
The Multihull Group to premiere Lagoon Seventy 8 at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2020

by Marnie Ebeling 12 Feb 05:20 PST

See the Lagoon Seventy 8 for the first time, premiering at the 2020 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

The Seventy 8 is the flagship of this magnificent brand; with a staggering 4000nm range, this power catamaran is perfect for stable, safe and luxurious blue water exploration. Suitable for clients considering 35M + in a mono-hull due to her huge volume.

A concept embraced in Australia

Imported exclusively by The Multihull Group (TMG) John Cowpe, MD commented; "The Australian market has really taken to this new boating concept, with Lagoon Motor Yachts dominating the 60-80ft segment in recent years. The stability, understated luxury, range and overall design just make a lot of sense for many of our clients. The vessel we will be premiering belongs to a world-renowned superyacht owner who saw the huge benefits in this style of yachting. There is little on the market to compare, with this particular example decked out with no expense spared and shows of the exceptional potential of Lagoon Catamarans."

Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © The Multihull Group
Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © The Multihull Group

A life of luxury...imagine

Imagine walking the dock, the bold and impressive sight of your Lagoon 78MY awaiting....

You step aboard, greeted with champagne by your hostess. The cockpit is welcoming with the ultimate luxury of space and light, flowing forward to the saloon with direct access out to the bows.

Descending into the luxurious master cabin effortlessly opening the walk-in wardrobe to place your belongings. Without even knowing, you've left the dock and you're heading into the harbour, with the captain at the helm all you have to worry about is not letting your bubbles go warm.

Comfortably cruise the waterways with VPLP designed low-resistance hull forms cutting through choppy waters. You can be sure that any amount of surrounding boating activity won't touch the serenity and stillness this multihull provides.

Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © The Multihull Group
Lagoon Seventy 8 - photo © The Multihull Group

Admire the 360 views from the flybridge, protected by the hardtop or enjoy the open air with the electric retractable roof.

Stop off at a nearby bay, take a dip in the fresh ocean and dry off on one of the many sunbeds. Dinner is cooked in the professional chefs' galley which seamlessly adjoins the luxury crew quarters.

Stay a night or a few, whatever your heart desires...and plan your next adventure...

With the next Lagoon SEVENTY 8 available in late 2021, jump the queue, this fully optioned vessel is available for immediate purchase. Contact TMG INT +61 2 8294 4144 or .

