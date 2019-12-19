Antares 11 - A weekender that hits the right note

Antares 11 © Beneteau Antares 11 © Beneteau

by Zachary Koo 13 Feb 03:02 PST

With a length overall of eleven metres, the new flagship of the Antares fleet takes the lead in the out-board family cruiser category. With the quintessential hallmark of a weekender range whose qualities have stood the test of time for 40 years, this wonderful family cruising powerboat fo-cuses on comfort and space, as well as safety and innovation. She can be used for multiple boating programmes, making her ideal for a wide range of fun and leisure activities!

In the big league

Antares 6, 7, 8, 9... and now the Antares 11. This new model marks a new milestone in the well-known line of weekenders by BENETEAU, which now exceeds 10 metres! The Antares 11 is the epitome of a safe, seaworthy, and spacious family powerboat, retaining the long-standing signature features of a top-quality range, suited to all kinds of boating. A safe bet when it comes to power boats, she is the legacy of over 40 years of BENTEAU passion and know-how (the first Antares was launched in 1977) and she is also bang on trend and a very modern boat. The new Antares flagship is the result of a new collaboration be-tween BENETEAU (architect) and Sarrazin Design. Her lines are fluid, giving her an incredibly well-proportioned contemporary silhouette. The well-balanced profile of her wheelhouse is underlined by the extensive windows, providing optimal light on board.

This family cruiser is reassuringly reliable. Her well protected hull offers comfort and pleas-ure at sea. Movement on board is made easier by a flush deck between the cockpit and the wheelhouse. It is also safe thanks to the height of the free boards and free-flowing due to a full-width starboard walkway. The new Antares has twin outboard engines (2 x 300 hp max-imum engine power) to guarantee performance and comfort.

Focus on comfort and space

"Our priority was to provide the best quality-of-life on board, without this affecting the amount of space. With the Antares 11, the new spearhead of the line, we succeeded in improving space and comfort on board," explains Michael Guinet, outboard product manager at BENETEAU. The space, comfort and quality of life are per-fectly illustrated by the size and luxury of the two cabins and the shower room. Located at the bow, the double master cabin is a well above the usual standards. It has a central island bed, lots of storage, large profiled windows on each side, and an en-suite shower room, placing an emphasis on elegance, with Alpi hazelnut wood bulkheads, skilfully combined with the heather grey fabric of the lining.

The full-beam aft cabin demonstrates how well the space is optimized. With opening windows on each side, it is bright, well ventilated with a wonderful view, and has a double bed together with a single berth to starboard. If you count two passengers sleeping in the convertible saloon, the Antares 11 can accommodate up to 7 people in excellent conditions. This is incredible interior comfort for a 30-foot boat!

Much more than a typical weekender

With innovative solutions, smart modular design and a manifest emphasis on a wide variety of leisure activities, the Antares 11 is much more than a typical weekender. It is a real family cruiser, designed to make the most of the pleasures of the sea - North or South, offshore or at anchor. The sun pad on the fore-deck is ideal for unwinding and is protected from harsh rays by a Bimini top. As for the large aft cockpit, it is completely sheltered by the wheelhouse overhang, ideal for cooler climates. As seen on yachts, the starboard swim platform increases the size of the cockpit considerably, creating a wonderful sea-view terrace. What could be better to take a dip?

A modular cockpit is a social cockpit and, here, the L-shaped bench can be converted to a sunbathing space with the greatest of ease. The seating connects almost seamlessly to the sofa in the lounge area inside, creating a vast relaxation space. With a convertible sa-loon, galley, and ergonomic driving station, nothing is missing inside the large wheelhouse. To top it all, huge windows provide a very pleasant all-around view. Indoor light is enhanced by the four glazed roof windows, two of which are hatches.

The Antares 11 takes things a step further in terms of cruising, comfort, and innovation. Bang on trend, this large 11-metre outboard powerboat powered by two 300 hp outboard engines is designed for all types of boating: romantic getaways, family cruises, watersports. The new flagship of the Antares range will be premiered at the Nautic boat show in Paris next December.

Provisional Technical Characteristics (Boat currently under certification)