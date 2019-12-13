X47 Express Cruiser, Yanmar luxury boat for the America's Cup

X47 Express Cruiser © Diesel International

by Diesel International 11 Feb 20:35 PST

It's called X47 Express Cruiser the Official VIP Cruiser introduced by Yanmar for the America's Cup.

The presentation was held at boot Düsseldorf, some days ago, where Yotaro Tsuchiya, head of the Yanmar Design Strategy Office, joined with Mirko Groeschner, Commercial Director at Challenger of Record 36 srl, the organization responsible for the America's Cup World Series events in Sardegna and Auckland and the Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series.

Yanmar has a long association with the America's Cup and is widely recognized for its support for the world of sailing as part of its efforts to create a society that offers exciting lives filled with rich and fulfilling experiences.

