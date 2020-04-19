Record display of multihulls at 2020 La Grande Motte Boat Show

by Kate Elkington 11 Feb 22:44 PST

The Multihull Solutions team will be at the 2020 La Grande Motte Boat Show in April to take guests through a record number of boats on display from the Fountaine Pajot and NEEL Trimarans shipyards.

The event, which is exclusively dedicated to multihulls, will be held from 15-19 April at the purpose-built seaside resort of La Grande Motte in the French region of Languedoc-Roussillon and attracts up to 17,000 multihull enthusiasts.

Fountaine Pajot sailing catamarans on display include the Astrea 42 sailing catamaran, the new Elba 45 and the Saona 47, while the MY 40 and MY 44 power catamarans by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts will also be showcased.

NEEL Trimarans on show include the award-winning NEEL 47 and NEEL 51 plus the new NEEL 65 Evolution.

The La Grande Mottte boat show has become a major event on the international marine calendar with its extensive range of power and sail catamarans and trimarans on display, plus diverse exhibitions and entertainment.

The Multihull Solutions team will be at La Grande Motte for the duration of the show and inspections can be booked by contacting 1300 855 338 (within Australia) or +61 7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting the website at www.multihullsolutions.com.au. Details of the 2020 La Grande Motte Boat Show can be found at www.multicoque-online.com/en.