New Silent 60 solar electric catamaran to be launched in summer 2020 with six units sold

Silent 60 solar electric catamaran - exterior render © Silent Yachts Silent 60 solar electric catamaran - exterior render © Silent Yachts

by Silent Yachts 10 Feb 10:41 PST

Silent-Yachts, the innovative Austrian company that produces the first oceangoing solar-electric production catamarans in the world, is delighted to introduce the new Silent 60 yacht.

Difference-maker

The Silent 60 is a step forward comparing to the bestselling Silent 55. The new model is longer, wider and more voluminous. She also has a new high performance hull form that is optimized with CFD study, with longer waterline and reverse bow. Her exterior design's signature details are long window stripe at the sidewall of the hull and more window surface overall.

"The Silent 60 is a true world cruiser", said Michael Köhler, Founder and CEO of Silent-YACHTS. "We updated our most popular model and now she resembles the flagship Silent 80. I'm happy to confirm we've already sold six units of the new Silent 60 even before the official presentation, which is a tremendous success. They are now under construction."

Albert Nazarov, Managing Director at Albatross Marine Design, executed the design and engineering for the new model.

Space and power

The storage space of the 60-footer is much larger, she has higher headroom everywhere (up to 230 cm in the saloon) and more powerful solar panels: 42 pieces for 17 kWp compared to 30 for 10.8 kWp of the Silent 55. The yacht uses Silent electric propulsion for unlimited range with no noise or fumes and minimal vibration, she is self-sufficient. Because of that, the operational costs of the vessels are substantially lower compared to power yachts using more traditional propulsion systems.

The new model is also capable of carrying a much larger tender - up to 4 meters length. "The Silent 55 is limited to 3.3-meter long tender," noted Michael Köhler.

At the same time, the Silent 60 has a smaller draft, just under 1 meter, which allows her to reach shallower bays, which may be crucial for areas like the Caribbean and South East Asia.

Flexible layout

The Silent 60 is available with several layouts ranging from three to six staterooms with maximum of six bathrooms. All staterooms offer double or twin berths, and all heads include a separate shower. There is a vast saloon with wide windows on the main deck, a spacious flybridge with another helm station, sitting area and sunbeds. The yacht features large outside areas in the aft and bow to enjoy the nature and keep gusts in close contact with the sea.

"By adding extra five feet to the length of the hull, we were able to significantly expand the social space on board", comments Michael Köhler.

The Silent 60 is equipped with the company's aeration system, which provides cool and fresh air to all accommodations, heads, and in the saloon. The airflow in each space is individually adjustable and can be used when the weather conditions require the windows to be closed. In addition, a reverse-cycle heat-pump system heats the interior when necessary, ensuring all-season comfort. The insulated hull ensures efficient achievement of desired on board temperatures.

Onboard experience

Just like the predecessor, the Silent 60 is designed to range everywhere as a true ocean-going cruising yacht. The Silent 60 can cruise efficiently for up to 100 miles a day for weeks. At the same time, the arrangement of the components enables the system to power all on board systems without need of fuel to power a generator.

"The generator is only used to recharge the batteries in the rare case when higher speed is required for longer periods of time or if the weather is bad for several days," Köhler says.

In addition to the ergonomics of the living spaces, the Silent 60 - thanks to her advanced conveniences - offers a comfort level that sparks peace of mind. A water-maker powered by the solar-electric system, produces enough water to supply a full six-stateroom company with reasonable rate of consumption. All on board appliances operate on the 220/110-volt system. The galley has refrigerator and freezer space to sustain the crew and an efficient induction cooktop, precluding the need for carrying propane.

Pricing

The base price of the new Silent 60 is 1.97 million euro. Silent Yachts deliver many options, which require additional charges at other builders, as standard "no-cost" items. The first unit of the Silent 60 will be launched in summer 2020.

Silent 60 brief specifications

Length overall: 17.99 m

Beam overall: 8.99 m

Draft: 0.93 m

Light displacement: 25 tons

Water: 1.000 L

Wastewater: 2 x 500 L

Fuel: 1.600 L

Motors (electric): up to 2 x 250 kW

Solar Panels: 42 / 17 kWp

Battery capacity: 210 kWh

Cruising Speed: 6-8 knots

Top Speed: 20 knots

CE Certification: A

www.silent-yachts.com