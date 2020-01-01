Island Gypsy Motor Yachts is gearing up for a massive 2020

Island Gypsy 'Classic' flybridge © Brett Flanagan Island Gypsy 'Classic' flybridge © Brett Flanagan

by Brett Flanagan 10 Feb 13:44 PST

Island Gypsy Motor Yachts is gearing up for a massive 2020, with the arrival of the third hull in the Newport 460 sedan range, a two-bedroom layout, plus the unveiling of the Classic Flybridge line.

Inspired by the original Halvorsen brand, the new incarnation of Island Gypsy comprises two different styles: the 'Newport' sedan motor yacht line and the 'Classic' flybridge motor yacht line.

Spanning 34 to 60-feet, the Classic range is based on the original moulds from the iconic Halvorsen brand and features internal stairs, compact engines and "old school" retro styling, coupled with high-tech engineering and contemporary comforts onboard.

According to designer and co-owner, Brett Flanagan, "The Classic range pays homage to the Island Gypsy brand, which is recognised worldwide".

"The Classic range will start with the 39 Flybridge it will be a mixture of traditional lines and contemporary styling, as well as the practicality cruising couples are seeking, especially in the engineering area where we have pioneered some innovative ideas which will keep these boats in the forefront of the market.

"Not only will they be priced competitively, but they will also come with an array of features as standard. This range will be totally customised for each owner, so they have a lot of input into each build to ensure their Island Gypsy is entirely suited to their cruising lifestyle."

Both the Newport and the Classic range can be installed with either single or twin diesel shaft driven engines and will be coupled to their revolutionary "silent drive" system that will turn the industry on its head.

The first models come with 480hp Cummins diesel engines and Onan generators, coupled to a ZF gearbox's and running through the "Python" drive system, which has been especially designed for the ISLAND GYPSY range of boats.

This system equates to minimal maintenance and sensational performance, along with class-leading fuel economy.

"Owners seeking low maintenance, reliable, close-to-silent propulsion will love the new Island Gypsy motor yachts," says Brett. "The extra advantage of owners having the freedom to collaborate on the design, layout, interiors and finishes makes the Island Gypsy proposition even more appealing."

Two Island Gypsy Newport 460 models will be on show at the 2020 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 21 to 24 May.

Interested parties can inspect the first two Newport 460 models at the brand's headquarters at Sanctuary Cove Boat Sales, Pier F Sanctuary Cove Marina, or in Sydney where Island Gypsy is represented by Francis Marine at 2 fantastic locations d'Albora Marina, Akuna Bay and Sirsi Marina, Pittwater.

For information contact Brett Flanagan, Tel: 0414 997 654 or email at newportmotoryachts.com.au

In Queensland visit scboatsales.com.au. In NSW, Brad Francis contact Tel: 0405 722 127 or visit www.francismarine.com.au.