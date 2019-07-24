Two exclusive Australian premieres from Eyachts

Sirena Yachts 58 © Jeff Brown Sirena Yachts 58 © Jeff Brown

by Marnie Ebeling 7 Feb 01:49 PST

Sirena Yachts debut

Eyachts, the exclusive dealer of Australia's favourite European, luxury power boats have just announced the debut of the new Mediterranean brand, Sirena Yachts. Many Australians already know and love this unique long range cruiser, which offers the ability to go further, faster due to the semi-displacement hull and carbon hybrid superstructure.

Making the first appearance, the Sirena 58 designed by German Frers and Tommaso Spadolin is the ideal entertainer with massive areas on the bow, cockpit, flybridge and three luxurious cabins including one full beam master. This model features, addition flybridge T-Top, shaded vertical windows and hydraulic platform making it the perfect boat for the warm Queensland climate.

Axopar 37 Revolution premiere

Many Australians have already learnt to love the world's fastest growing boat brand, Axopar. In 2020 Axopar have revolutionised their award winning 37 model to have over 380 improvements so you'll get more; speed, efficiency, performance and multifunctional areas.

The Axopar 37 revolution range now come with the unique option for gull wings, a separate toilet and shower and aft multi-storage unit which we know Aussie adventurers, looking for something that not only looks cool but is practical will love.

The Eyachts stand will also feature the best-selling Axopar 28 and Greenline 39 on E arm, don't miss out on your opportunity to see this sensational range!