Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2019 - Leaderboard

Two exclusive Australian premieres from Eyachts

by Marnie Ebeling 7 Feb 01:49 PST
Sirena Yachts 58 © Jeff Brown

Sirena Yachts debut

Eyachts, the exclusive dealer of Australia's favourite European, luxury power boats have just announced the debut of the new Mediterranean brand, Sirena Yachts. Many Australians already know and love this unique long range cruiser, which offers the ability to go further, faster due to the semi-displacement hull and carbon hybrid superstructure.

Making the first appearance, the Sirena 58 designed by German Frers and Tommaso Spadolin is the ideal entertainer with massive areas on the bow, cockpit, flybridge and three luxurious cabins including one full beam master. This model features, addition flybridge T-Top, shaded vertical windows and hydraulic platform making it the perfect boat for the warm Queensland climate.

Axopar 37 - photo © Marnie Ebeling (Eyachts)
Axopar 37 - photo © Marnie Ebeling (Eyachts)

Axopar 37 Revolution premiere

Many Australians have already learnt to love the world's fastest growing boat brand, Axopar. In 2020 Axopar have revolutionised their award winning 37 model to have over 380 improvements so you'll get more; speed, efficiency, performance and multifunctional areas.

The Axopar 37 revolution range now come with the unique option for gull wings, a separate toilet and shower and aft multi-storage unit which we know Aussie adventurers, looking for something that not only looks cool but is practical will love.

The Eyachts stand will also feature the best-selling Axopar 28 and Greenline 39 on E arm, don't miss out on your opportunity to see this sensational range!

Axopar 28 - photo © Henrik Ljungqvist, Adstream AB
Axopar 28 - photo © Henrik Ljungqvist, Adstream AB

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived
Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform Posted on 24 Jul 2019 European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…
Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways. Posted on 21 Mar 2019 Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia
Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019. Posted on 11 Feb 2019 New Greenline 48 Coupe model!
Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment. Posted on 12 Dec 2018 New Sealine C390 just launched!
The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake. Posted on 11 Dec 2018 Introducing the new Sealine F430
Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire. Posted on 11 Sep 2018 The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived
Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed. Posted on 31 Aug 2018 Eyachts hosts its largest display at SCIBS 2018
Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models Showcasing Axopar, Greenline, Sealine and Fjord models, Eyachts will host its largest ever display at SCIBS this year, with nine boats moored across D Arm. Posted on 24 May 2018
Maritimo 2019 FooterNanni Diesel Australia 2020 - FOOTERMarine Resources 2019 - Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy