Princess Yachts kicks off the year with successful boot Düsseldorf 2020

Princess Yachts at boot Düsseldorf 2020 © Princess Yachts Princess Yachts at boot Düsseldorf 2020 © Princess Yachts

by Charlotte Jones, Princess Yachts 6 Feb 05:50 PST

Following the conclusion of boot Düsseldorf 2020, Princess Yachts is celebrating another hugely successful event at the world's leading indoor boat show.

The UK's largest luxury yacht manufacturer enjoyed unprecedented stand visitor numbers and levels of sales across its range throughout the eight-day event.

Debuting five new yachts - the F50, V55, S62, S66 and Y78 - alongside a display also featuring the R35, V40, V50, F55 and Y85 underlined Princess's recent launch programme that has resulted in record numbers of new yachts being designed, developed, manufactured and ordered in the past two years.

Furthermore, and a first for a major international boat show, Princess customers and stand visitors alike were treated to a dynamic preview of this year's most anticipated new luxury yacht, the X95.

A 1:1 scale mock-up display of the X95 main deck was transported from the brand's Plymouth base, giving a glimpse into the inner workings of this new flagship's development.

The mock-up provided an insight into the vision of the Princess Design Studio and delivered an activation for the general public mirroring that of X95 clients, as they were taken through the development journey of a superyacht in a unique, immersive experience.

Antony Sheriff, Executive Chairman, Princess Yachts said: "It's been another great year for Princess Yachts at boot Düsseldorf. The show goes from strength to strength and I'm particularly proud of the reception the X95 mock-up display received. We are always striving to create new experiences to showcase how our innovation and craftsmanship sets us apart in the industry. Our performance at boot Düsseldorf means we can look forward with great optimism to another very successful year for the Princess brand."

boot Düsseldorf attracted over 250,000 visitors from 106 countries this year. Almost a quarter of visitors were overseas guests coming from as far as Canada, Australia and Brazil, underling the show's continued international appeal.

