Discover Maritimo's world beating spirit at the Miami Yacht Show!

by Maritimo 3 Feb 07:17 PST February 13-17, 2020
Maritimo at the Miami Yacht Show © Maritimo

Be Maritimo's guest at the Miami Yacht Show this February. We have plenty to share and celebrate. Fresh from being crowned UIM XCAT world champions, the Maritimo factory team will join our established US dealers to show how Maritimo's unique approach will lead the way forward in the 2020s.

Experience Maritimo's latest designs. Talk to the people behind them.

This is an opportunity to meet our lead designer Tom Barry-Cotter accompanied by both our Australian and US teams. Discover first hand how Maritimo's world-leading race engineering informs the design of our handcrafted luxury motor yachts. And learn how our new factory-direct approach to supporting US yacht sales and service now makes Maritimo ownership experience second to none.

Showcasing the future

The Miami Yacht Shows new downtown location at One Herald Plaza on Quay Biscayne will be the perfect showcase for our motor yachts. Maritimo will be located at Pier B 70-76 and vessels on display will including the Maritimo X50 - the latest example of how our racing R&D feeds into our handcrafted luxury motor yachts. Creating a special blend of interior luxury and performance. Its larger sibling the Maritimo X60 will also be in the water in Miami as will our renowned flybridge motor yachts the Maritimo M51 and M59.

Maritimo Owners - Be our guest Miami Style!

The Maritimo Owners Lounge is a relaxed location to mix, enjoy a glass of fine champagne and discuss your passion for boats with other Maritimo owners. Away from the yacht show crowds our chef will add a taste of Miami, creating a delicious range of canapés made with a traditional Latin flair. It's also the ideal place to talk about ideas with the Maritimo team.

Find more information and to book an appointment here.

