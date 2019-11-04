Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Ensign's Top Picks

by Ensign Yacht Group 1 Feb 23:25 PST
Ensign Yachts - Featured Listings © Ensign Yacht Group

Ensign's Top Picks of our motor and sailing Yachts for sale

 

Buying or selling? Take a look at our featured listings below.

This is just a small selection of the sailing and motor yachts we have available for sale.

 

We've sourced a whole lot of great new motor and sailing yachts this January.  Check them out below! 

 

The Ensign Yachts Group is Australias largest yacht brokerage and we have more motor and sailing yachts for sale than any other brokerage.

See for yourself at www.ensignyachts.com.au or call one of our friendly sales professionals on 1300 609 900.

_____________________________________________________________________

 

 

Bavaria C57

 
AU $ 1,075,000
For the recently released Bavaria C57 Italian design team Cossutti Yacht Design was engaged by the German ...
Ref No: ESC 443
 
More Info
 
Princess P50

 
AU $ 570,000
Presented to the market, "Rhythm" epitomises the quality and design expected of Princess Yachts. ...
Ref No: EPM 735
 
More Info
 

Fountaine Pajot Saba 50

 
US $ 798,000
2016 Fountaine Pajot Saba 50 is an impeccable Sailing Catamaran, owner's 4 cabin version Maestro, ideal ...
Ref No: ESC 431
 
More Info
 
Sunseeker Yacht 82

 
AU $ 2,495,000
The Sunseeker 82 model was one of the best received on the international market and is probably still one of ...
Ref No: EPM 574
 
More Info
 

Leopard Catamarans 48

 
AU $ 1,290,000
Luxurious 48' Catamaran launched in 2016 built from the factory for charter with AMSA survey and ...
Ref No: ESC 434
 
More Info
 
Princess 56

 
AU $ 1,690,000
From the moment you step aboard her teak decking, luxurious space is a constant companion. The feeling of ...
Ref No: EPM 707
 
More Info
 

Little Harbor 50

 
AU $ 325,000
There is little wonder why "Worlds Best Sailboats" has the Little Harbour 50 in there shortlist, ...
Ref No: ESC 442
 
More Info
 
Beneteau Gran Turismo 38

 
AU $ 379,000
This smart & stylish French diesel sports criser looks a lot newer than her 2012 launch date. - Hard ...
Ref No: EPM 729
 
More Info
 

DK 46 IRC Racer Cruiser

 
AU $ 349,000
Should you be in the market for one of the best IRC Racer Cruisers to go chase some silver wear then this ...
Ref No: ESC 430
 
More Info
 
Formula 57 Flybridge

 
AU $ 599,000
The Formula Brand is an exceptional example of New Zealand's build quality. This company is well ...
Ref No: EPM 719
 
More Info
 

Carver 36 Mariner

 
AU $ 169,000
The most popular vessel in the Carver range. This SUV crossover between a sports and flybridge vessel offers ...
Ref No: EPM 736
 
More Info
 
Absolute 47

 
AU $ 520,000
The 2008 Absolute 47 "SOPHIA" is a must look for those chasing a sports cruiser / SUV in the 40 - ...
Ref No: EPM 709
 
More Info
 

Sparkman & Stephens 97

 
AU $ 1,150,000
'CAVU' (Clear Air Visibility Unlimited) is in a very special class of vessels with world cruising ...
Ref No: ESC 418
 
More Info
 
Hershine 52 Express

 
AU $ 529,000
Hershine Voyager Pilothouse 52. This 2009 one owner semi-displacement pilothouse cruiser is designed for ...
Ref No: EPM 731
 
More Info
 

TP 52

 
NZ $ 345,000
Launched in 2005 as Quantum Lexus to race in the Med Cup, competed in 2008 Med Cup and Worlds under the name ...
Ref No: ESC 419
 
More Info
 
Contender 24 Sport

 
AU $ 158,000
The Contender 24 sport offers a combination of Speed, Comfort and fish-ability, Delivered in 2017 and ...
Ref No: EPM 726
 
More Info
 

Nautitech 40 Open

 
AU $ 649,000
Brand new lithium batteries have just been installed. 2017 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Vessel now proudly ...
Ref No: ESC 286
 
More Info
 
Bruce Harris Cat

 
AU $ 895,000
This is one serious blue water cruising cat. Sister ship just sold by ENSIGN and this one has much lower ...
Ref No: EPM 720
 
More Info
 

Bavaria C45

 
AU $ 549,000
This current model C45 offers the combination of luxury and performance like no other vessel Bavaria has ever ...
Ref No: ESC 369
 
More Info
 
Bavaria S40 Coupe

 
AU $ 599,000
Only one year old and under 100 hours on the engines. The main feeling when you step on board is that this ...
Ref No: EPM 686
 
More Info
 

Bavaria S36 Coupe

 
AU $ 487,500
2017 Bavaria S36 Diesel Coupe - Luxury and design combined to perfection. Proudly presented by Bavaria ...
Ref No: EPM 572
 
More Info
 
Bavaria Cruiser 32

 
AU $ 119,950
A good all-round design for a wide range of activities - cruising, weekending, family fun, and club racing. ...
Ref No: ESC 445
 
More Info
 

Genesis 335 Targa

 
AU $ 149,000
A must see vessel. This Genesis 335 is an impressive vessel. With twin Volvo 170hp Diesel engines a rough ...
Ref No: EPM 733
 
More Info
 
Integrity 35 Trawler

 
AU $ 259,000
A rare late model classic. Big volume (for it's length) economical coastal cruiser won't break ...
Ref No: EPM 715
 
More Info
 

 

 

_____________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

 

 

Australias largest brokerage &

exclusive dealer of a selection of premier yacht brands


Gold Coast | Sunshine Coast | Martha Cove | Fremantle | Mosman | Newport

www.ensignyachts.com.au | sales@ensignbrokers.com.au | 1300 609 900

 

 

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
 

 

 

 

 
© 2020 Ensign Yachts

Related Articles

Ensign Yachts moves into the digital age
Ensign Yachts is taking a new strategic direction Ensign Yachts is taking a new strategic direction. This progressive strategy will see it reducing its retail footprint across Australia while developing maximum reach by expanding its presence in yacht clubs and marinas around Australia Posted on 4 Nov 2019 Bavaria CEO Michael Müller - Man for the job
The golf course is renowned for being a place where things get done The golf course is renowned for being a place where things get done. It is where Michael Müller took a call from CMP's Managing Partner, Kai Brandes, to take a close look at Bavaria Yachts prior to them having a longer conversation. Posted on 31 Oct 2019 Bavaria and Riva at the Sydney show
We are proud to present a selection of our powerboats and superyachts at the 2019 SIBS We are proud to present a selection of our powerboats and superyachts that includes our latest models and invite you to join us at the Sydney International Boat Show to experience Bavaria and Riva. Posted on 15 Jul 2019 Bavaria and Nautitech at the Sydney show
We are proud to present a selection of our sailing yachts and catamarans We are proud to present a selection of our sailing yachts and catamarans that includes our latest models and invite you to join us at the Sydney International Boat Show to experience Bavaria and Nautitech's new line. Posted on 15 Jul 2019 Bavaria C57 - Pure expression of class & elegance
Pure expression of class & elegance Truly a new dimension of sailing! 3 of these Flagship C57's have already splashed the Australian waters in just a few months. Posted on 15 Jul 2019 A new horizon in more ways than one
For Bavaria Yachts Australia and Ensign Group Bavaria Yachts Australia and Ensign Group are on a new horizon in more ways than one. Along with new models, Bavaria Yachts Australia and Ensign Group also welcome a new leadership team. Posted on 21 May 2019 Ensign welcomes the first new generation Bavarias
The first of several Australia-bound in the next few months Ensign Ship Brokers at The Boat Works, Coomera has welcomed two new model Bavaria sailing yachts ahead of commissioning for clients, with delivery in time for summer sailing – the first of several Australia-bound in the next few months. Posted on 13 Nov 2018
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy