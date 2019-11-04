Ensign's Top Picks

|
|Bavaria C57
|AU $ 1,075,000
For the recently released Bavaria C57 Italian design team Cossutti Yacht Design was engaged by the German ...
Ref No: ESC 443
|Princess P50
|AU $ 570,000
|
Presented to the market, "Rhythm" epitomises the quality and design expected of Princess Yachts. ...
Ref No: EPM 735
|Fountaine Pajot Saba 50
|US $ 798,000
|
2016 Fountaine Pajot Saba 50 is an impeccable Sailing Catamaran, owner's 4 cabin version Maestro, ideal ...
Ref No: ESC 431
|Sunseeker Yacht 82
|AU $ 2,495,000
|
The Sunseeker 82 model was one of the best received on the international market and is probably still one of ...
Ref No: EPM 574
|Leopard Catamarans 48
|AU $ 1,290,000
|
Luxurious 48' Catamaran launched in 2016 built from the factory for charter with AMSA survey and ...
Ref No: ESC 434
|Princess 56
|AU $ 1,690,000
|
From the moment you step aboard her teak decking, luxurious space is a constant companion. The feeling of ...
Ref No: EPM 707
|Little Harbor 50
|AU $ 325,000
|
There is little wonder why "Worlds Best Sailboats" has the Little Harbour 50 in there shortlist, ...
Ref No: ESC 442
|Beneteau Gran Turismo 38
|AU $ 379,000
|
This smart & stylish French diesel sports criser looks a lot newer than her 2012 launch date. - Hard ...
Ref No: EPM 729
|DK 46 IRC Racer Cruiser
|AU $ 349,000
|
Should you be in the market for one of the best IRC Racer Cruisers to go chase some silver wear then this ...
Ref No: ESC 430
|Formula 57 Flybridge
|AU $ 599,000
|
The Formula Brand is an exceptional example of New Zealand's build quality. This company is well ...
Ref No: EPM 719
|Carver 36 Mariner
|AU $ 169,000
|
The most popular vessel in the Carver range. This SUV crossover between a sports and flybridge vessel offers ...
Ref No: EPM 736
|Absolute 47
|AU $ 520,000
|
The 2008 Absolute 47 "SOPHIA" is a must look for those chasing a sports cruiser / SUV in the 40 - ...
Ref No: EPM 709
|Sparkman & Stephens 97
|AU $ 1,150,000
|
'CAVU' (Clear Air Visibility Unlimited) is in a very special class of vessels with world cruising ...
Ref No: ESC 418
|Hershine 52 Express
|AU $ 529,000
|
Hershine Voyager Pilothouse 52. This 2009 one owner semi-displacement pilothouse cruiser is designed for ...
Ref No: EPM 731
|TP 52
|NZ $ 345,000
|
Launched in 2005 as Quantum Lexus to race in the Med Cup, competed in 2008 Med Cup and Worlds under the name ...
Ref No: ESC 419
|Contender 24 Sport
|AU $ 158,000
|
The Contender 24 sport offers a combination of Speed, Comfort and fish-ability, Delivered in 2017 and ...
Ref No: EPM 726
|Nautitech 40 Open
|AU $ 649,000
|
Brand new lithium batteries have just been installed. 2017 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Vessel now proudly ...
Ref No: ESC 286
|Bruce Harris Cat
|AU $ 895,000
|
This is one serious blue water cruising cat. Sister ship just sold by ENSIGN and this one has much lower ...
Ref No: EPM 720
|Bavaria C45
|AU $ 549,000
|
This current model C45 offers the combination of luxury and performance like no other vessel Bavaria has ever ...
Ref No: ESC 369
|Bavaria S40 Coupe
|AU $ 599,000
|
Only one year old and under 100 hours on the engines. The main feeling when you step on board is that this ...
Ref No: EPM 686
|Bavaria S36 Coupe
|AU $ 487,500
|
2017 Bavaria S36 Diesel Coupe - Luxury and design combined to perfection. Proudly presented by Bavaria ...
Ref No: EPM 572
|Bavaria Cruiser 32
|AU $ 119,950
|
A good all-round design for a wide range of activities - cruising, weekending, family fun, and club racing. ...
Ref No: ESC 445
|Genesis 335 Targa
|AU $ 149,000
|
A must see vessel. This Genesis 335 is an impressive vessel. With twin Volvo 170hp Diesel engines a rough ...
Ref No: EPM 733
|Integrity 35 Trawler
|AU $ 259,000
|
A rare late model classic. Big volume (for it's length) economical coastal cruiser won't break ...
Ref No: EPM 715
