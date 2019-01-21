Please select your home edition
Edition
Nanni Diesel Australia 2020 - LEADERBOARD

Arksen Return to the Blue

by Arksen 1 Feb 02:08 PST
Return to the Blue © Arksen

Everyone needs a dream, a desire, a driving force that makes you get up in the morning and fight for what matters most to you.

For Arksen, it is the love of the ocean, the passion for the ferocity and life-affirming nature of this vast ecosystem we rely so heavily on for survival and source of adventure.

The time is now, to take action, to make a change, to define a new sustainable marine future.

Watch and enjoy our first film, Return to the Blue, which celebrates all that drives Arksen forward.

Nanni Diesel Australia 2020 - FOOTERMarine Resources 2019 - FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy