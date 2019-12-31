NEEL Trimarans unveils new power range

by Multihull Solutions 31 Jan 14:19 PST

NEEL Trimarans has announced the launch of their new range of power boats. The LEEN range of luxury power trimarans - inspired by being 'the mirror image' of NEEL sailing tris - combines high offshore cruising standards with onboard comfort, autonomy and performance.

The launch range comprises the LEEN 56 and LEEN 72 trimarans. The main deck of the LEEN 56 features a large kitchen, a dining area and an owner's cabin. The wheelhouse is dedicated to navigation while the saloon space allows you to relax and enjoy the view. Its standard layout comprises three double cabins with ensuite bathrooms and an owner's cabin which occupies the entire starboard side of the trimaran.

The LEEN 72 combines the requirements of high-sea cruising with those of a luxury yacht. Its layout, with the lounge and kitchen on the main deck level with the cockpit, was conceived and designed by Pierre Frutschi. The owner's cabin with bathroom and office occupy the front part of the middle hull. There are also four double cabins with shower rooms.

For more information visit leen-trimarans.com.