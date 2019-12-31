Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

NEEL Trimarans unveils new power range

by Multihull Solutions 31 Jan 14:19 PST
LEEN 56 © NEEL Trimarans

NEEL Trimarans has announced the launch of their new range of power boats. The LEEN range of luxury power trimarans - inspired by being 'the mirror image' of NEEL sailing tris - combines high offshore cruising standards with onboard comfort, autonomy and performance.

The launch range comprises the LEEN 56 and LEEN 72 trimarans. The main deck of the LEEN 56 features a large kitchen, a dining area and an owner's cabin. The wheelhouse is dedicated to navigation while the saloon space allows you to relax and enjoy the view. Its standard layout comprises three double cabins with ensuite bathrooms and an owner's cabin which occupies the entire starboard side of the trimaran.

LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans
LEEN 72 - photo © NEEL Trimarans

The LEEN 72 combines the requirements of high-sea cruising with those of a luxury yacht. Its layout, with the lounge and kitchen on the main deck level with the cockpit, was conceived and designed by Pierre Frutschi. The owner's cabin with bathroom and office occupy the front part of the middle hull. There are also four double cabins with shower rooms.

For more information visit leen-trimarans.com.

Related Articles

Multihull Solutions: Multihulls for sale
Update from the Multihull Solutions pre-owned brokerage division To kick off 2020, we bring you the latest pre-owned boats for sale from our Brokerage Division, including our Feature Multihull of the Week, 6Gone, a stunning 2010 Lagoon 440 based in New Zealand. Posted on 17 Jan Multihull Solutions to celebrate new launches
Three exceptional new multihulls at 2020 Singapore Yacht Show Multihull Solutions will showcase three exceptional new multihulls at the 2020 Singapore Yacht Show from 19 - 22 March. Posted on 31 Dec 2019 Multihull Solutions NSW Open Days
A great chance to look over new and pre-owned multihulls Held at the Royal Motor Yacht Club in Pittwater, the Open Days are a great chance for you to look over various new and pre-owned multihulls as well as attend Information Sessions and Offshore Preparation Courses from our friends at Down Under Rally. Posted on 20 Dec 2019 Yacht Sales Executive needed in Phuket, Thailand
Multihull Solutions is seeking an enthusiastic and experienced candidate Multihull Solutions is seeking an enthusiastic and experienced Yacht Sales Executive based in our Phuket Sales Centre in Thailand. Posted on 11 Dec 2019 Multihull Solutions to host 4 exclusive launchings
Four new catamaran launches at the 2020 Thailand Yacht Show Multihull Solutions will be staging four new catamaran launches at the 2020 Thailand Yacht Show from 9-12 January. Posted on 21 Nov 2019 Starting from scratch
Jill & Shelley aboard their Fountaine Pajot Helia 44, Eucalyptus I had never had a lot to do with boats and if the sea had been calling me I hadn't heard it! Posted on 27 Oct 2019 Fountaine Pajot Lucia 40 on display
Join Multihull Solutions at the second annual Mandurah Boat Showcase Join Multihull Solutions at the second annual Mandurah Boat Showcase to inspect the popular Lucia 40 by Fountaine Pajot and discover more about our ex-factory pick-up option. Posted on 26 Oct 2019 Multihull Solutions at the Mandurah Boat Showcase
Exhibiting a world-leading catamaran and expecting a strong turnout to its stand Multihull Solutions is expecting a strong turnout to its stand at the 2019 Mandurah Boat Showcase in Western Australia on 16 - 17 November. Posted on 16 Oct 2019 2011 Catana 65 Carbon Infusion for sale
There is no comparison with any other boats around This carbon infused Catana 65 was built specifically for the owner by the Catana shipyard to make a much lighter and more luxurious version than standard. Posted on 19 Sep 2019
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy