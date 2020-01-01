Please select your home edition
Ribco returns as official chase boat partner to power Sydney SailGP

by Ribco Australia 30 Jan 22:49 PST
SailGP has appointed Ribco, a leader in premium Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs), as the official chase boat partner for the upcoming Sydney SailGP. Following a hugely successful inaugural event last year, the Ribco RIBs will return to the iconic Sydney Harbour for the Season 2 opening event, held February 28-29, 2020.

From luxury tender to offshore performance machines, Ribco RIBs are positioned as the most seaworthy, versatile and well-built luxury performance RIBs available in the market today. This makes Ribco RIBs perfectly suited to keep up in the chase with the turbo-charged foiling SailGP F50 catamarans, as they take part in the world's fastest and most exhilarating on-water racing championships.

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said: "We're thrilled to once again work with Ribco and welcome them as official chase boat partner for Sydney SailGP. The capability of the Ribco vessels offer our SailGP guest chaser program with a racecourse experience of the highest quality and performance. There are not many boats that can keep with the F50s which is why Ribco was the perfect choice."

Oliver Workman of Ribco Australia said: "Ribco is excited to partner with Sydney SailGP for the second consecutive year to deliver the official chase boat partner experience. Every Ribco vessel on Sydney Harbour during SailGP is the culmination of over two decades of design engineering and testing in the toughest conditions to ensure faultless operation at sea. Together with the event team we look forward to delivering guests an on-course viewing experience of unmatched luxury, speed, efficiency, safety and high-performance capability."

SailGP Season 2 begins on February 28-29 in Sydney when seven flying F50s - representing Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, Spain and the United States - will do battle for sailings largest monetary prize and the SailGP Championship trophy. Tickets are available at SailGP.com/Sydney.

