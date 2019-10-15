Quick Fist and Super Quick Fist from Davis Instruments

by Martin Flory Group 30 Jan 00:36 PST

Boats are notorious for accumulating stuff. Much of it gets stowed, but for those items that need to be accessible at a moment's notice, there's Quick Fist® and Super Quick Fist® from Davis Instruments. Easily installed, they're one-piece rubber clamps that secure a wide range of shapes and weights.

Built to last, Quick Fist and Super Quick Fist are made from heavy-duty transportation-grade rubber. UV-resistant and unaffected by temperature extremes, they're made for a harsh marine environment and won't rust or corrode.

Quick Fist comes as a pair and offers almost unlimited onboard uses. Each holds 10kg and gear from 13mm to 64mm in diameter. It's perfect for paddles, boat hooks, rod tubes and tools, as well as for keeping routing wire and plumbing bundles organized. The base is only 22mm W x 70mm L, so it'll install into the tightest locations.

Super Quick Fist can hold up to 23kg and items from 64mm to 191mm in diameter. It's ideal for securing fire extinguishers, dive tanks, chart tubes and other large, heavy gear. The compact integrated mounting base is only 22mm W x 152 mm L, so it fits on gunwale lips or consoles and inside lazarettes.

Using Quick Fist and Super Quick Fist is simple. The strap is stretched around the item being stowed and slipped over the other end. The device can be trimmed to length if needed.

Davis Instruments Quick Fist and Super Quick Fist are simple to install using one or three #10 bolts or screws, respectively. Once mounted, it should be stretched by holding the base in place and pulling on the strap.

For more information contact Davis Instruments, Tel: +1-510-732-9229; Fax: +1-510-732-9188. In Europe, Tel+31 (0)78 6194316; Fax: +31 (0)78 6192689. Email: or visit www.davisinstruments.com