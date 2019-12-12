Raymarine and CZone collaborate to offer integrated digital switching solutions

by Liza Dukino 27 Jan 21:44 PST

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today its Raymarine Axiom® multifunction display (MFD) line is compatible with CZone digital control and monitoring systems. The collaboration enables boat builders and system integrators to deliver custom CZone digital switching solutions with rich graphical interfaces controlled through Raymarine's line Axiom MFDs.

CZone digital switching simplifies the installation of boat electrical systems through the replacement of complicated and often cumbersome traditional switch and fuse panels with networked digital switch interfaces, providing ultimate control of onboard electrical systems. When integrated with the Axiom MFD, the CZone system offers control of many different types of onboard electrical devices, including lighting and climate control.

Raymarine will offer CZone and Raymarine customers a customised graphical interface solution that allows boat builders and system integrators to create highly customised graphical CZone control pages that integrate seamlessly with Axiom's LightHouse 3 dashboard app.

"We are pleased to offer CZone digital switching integration with our Raymarine Axiom platform," said Jim Hands, Director of Marketing for the Maritime division at FLIR.

"Raymarine and CZone compatibility opens a wide range of integration and customisation options for our boat building partners. CZone integration with our Axiom MFDs is a win-win for the industry."

"Today's boaters expect easy operation, with levels of technology and automation equal to or better than what they have in their homes," said Jarrod Sager, BEP Marine Business Leader. "Our CZone technology brings this high-level automation from smart homes to smart boats. By integrating with Raymarine Axiom, we're able to offer our complete solution to an even broader array of high-end boat and yacht builders around the world."

CZone integration for Raymarine Axiom MFDs is available now. Boatbuilders and integrators can learn how to create a custom CZone and Axiom solutions by visiting Raymarine.com/czone.