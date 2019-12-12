Please select your home edition
Edition
PBW newsletters (top)

Raymarine and CZone collaborate to offer integrated digital switching solutions

by Liza Dukino 27 Jan 21:44 PST
Axiom Czone Group © Liza Dukino

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today its Raymarine Axiom® multifunction display (MFD) line is compatible with CZone digital control and monitoring systems. The collaboration enables boat builders and system integrators to deliver custom CZone digital switching solutions with rich graphical interfaces controlled through Raymarine's line Axiom MFDs.

CZone digital switching simplifies the installation of boat electrical systems through the replacement of complicated and often cumbersome traditional switch and fuse panels with networked digital switch interfaces, providing ultimate control of onboard electrical systems. When integrated with the Axiom MFD, the CZone system offers control of many different types of onboard electrical devices, including lighting and climate control.

Axiom CZone MFD - photo © Liza Dukino
Axiom CZone MFD - photo © Liza Dukino

Raymarine will offer CZone and Raymarine customers a customised graphical interface solution that allows boat builders and system integrators to create highly customised graphical CZone control pages that integrate seamlessly with Axiom's LightHouse 3 dashboard app.

"We are pleased to offer CZone digital switching integration with our Raymarine Axiom platform," said Jim Hands, Director of Marketing for the Maritime division at FLIR.

"Raymarine and CZone compatibility opens a wide range of integration and customisation options for our boat building partners. CZone integration with our Axiom MFDs is a win-win for the industry."

"Today's boaters expect easy operation, with levels of technology and automation equal to or better than what they have in their homes," said Jarrod Sager, BEP Marine Business Leader. "Our CZone technology brings this high-level automation from smart homes to smart boats. By integrating with Raymarine Axiom, we're able to offer our complete solution to an even broader array of high-end boat and yacht builders around the world."

CZone integration for Raymarine Axiom MFDs is available now. Boatbuilders and integrators can learn how to create a custom CZone and Axiom solutions by visiting Raymarine.com/czone.

Related Articles

Raymarine: Fully loaded
Captain Arik Bergerman and his Caliente Fishing Team stack the deck with talent and technology The Caliente Fishing Team has competed in fishing tournaments for over 22 years throughout Florida, the Gulf of Mexico, and up and down the Atlantic Coast. Posted on 15 Jan Center console speed wins tournaments
FLIR and Raymarine technology maximizes safety during fast fishing Today's center-console tournament fishing boats are big, powerful and designed to get to fish fast, a decided advantage in most tournament-fishing situations. But speed can come at a cost; decreased reaction time can threaten safety. Posted on 12 Dec 2019 Confidence in catching the biggest fish that swims
Aussie captain, Tim Dean, doesn't miss a thing with Raymarine and FLIR Dean's boat, Calypso, is a 47-foot O'Brien, fully fitted out with Raymarine and FLIR electronics, including four Axiom Pro and Axiom XL multifunction displays, CHIRP sonar, Evolution autopilot, open array radar, and FLIR M-Series thermal cameras. Posted on 27 Nov 2019 Raymarine LightHouse Bermuda v3.10 Released
Operating system update unlocks exciting new sailing features Sailing to Bermuda is an exciting way to experience the island's vibrant blue waters and dramatic scenery. And the best way for sailors to get to Bermuda - or any other destination - is with Raymarine's newest, free LightHouseTM 3 operating system update Posted on 13 Aug 2019 New Raymarine Element HV Sonar/GPS
Keeping anglers in their element Making smarter choices on the water starts with making smarter choices with respect to your fishing electronics. Choose the new Raymarine Element HV sonar/GPS! Posted on 3 Jul 2019 Raymarine Element S Navigation Displays launched
A fast, powerful, and affordable chartplotter solution for safe navigation FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today Raymarine Element™ S, a new series of navigation displays for cruisers and sailors. Posted on 11 Jun 2019 Unveiling Yamaha outboard integration
Raymarine Axiom now supports Yamaha command link integration FLIR is pleased to announce the addition of Yamaha Command Link and Command Link Plus integration into Raymarine's family of Axiom® multifunction displays. Posted on 28 May 2019 FLIR launches next generation Raymarine VHF Radios
The latest in trouble-free radio solutions for any vessel FLIR is excited to announce the launch of its next-generation Raymarine VHF radios. The compact Ray53, full-sized Ray63 and the multifunction Ray73 with AIS are all full-function VHF marine radios with Class D Digital Selective Calling (DSC). Posted on 29 Nov 2018 ClearCruise offers Augmented Reality
A new level of navigation awareness for Raymarine Axiom users FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) delivers a marine industry first with the introduction of the Raymarine® navigation technology, ClearCruise™ AR, which brings enhanced on water awareness to Raymarine's family of Axiom®multifunction displays (MFDs). Posted on 4 Oct 2018
MBW newsletters (top)
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy