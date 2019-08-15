Please select your home edition
Edition
Nanni Diesel 2019 Leaderboard

Skippers urged to ensure Sydney is a safe harbour this Australia Day

by Emily Rundle 23 Jan 22:38 PST
Australia Day on Sydney Harbour © Emily Rundle

Australia Day is one of the busiest on Sydney Harbour and skippers are being reminded to familiarise themselves with exclusion zones, obey speed limits and remain mindful of other boats in the name of safety for all.

"More than 2000 commercial and recreational vessels of all shapes and sizes will take to the harbour between to 8am and 9.45pm to view and take part in events including the Australia Day Harbour Parade, Tug and Yacht Ballet, Ferrython and Tall Ships Race," NSW Maritime Acting Executive Director Alex Barrell said.

"Safety, as always, will be the number one priority.

"Skippers will need to be patient, travel at a speed appropriate to the conditions, be mindful of your vessel's impact on the enjoyment of others and use common sense and courtesy."

Exclusion zones marked by yellow buoys - which in the case of the Ferrython and the Harbour Parade are moving exclusion zones - are available for the information of skippers.

"It's important to know where exclusion zones, spectator areas and transit zones are before you set out," Mr Barrell said.

"Skippers who anchor within an exclusion zone will need to remain in that position for the duration of the event.

"Skippers will have permission to stop or drift within the Sydney Harbour Transit Zone between 11.45am and 12.20pm provided they remain outside active exclusion zones.

"During these times a buoyed spectator area will be established in Jeffrey Bay in the vicinity of Jeffrey Street Wharf to allow people on small vessels to anchor or drift to watch the events.

"The speed limit for recreational vessels around exclusion zones will be six knots within 200 metres of the events. Recreational vessels should not come within 50 metres of ferries, tall ships or cruise ships and wash should also be kept to a minimum."

Mr Barrell said NSW Maritime will manage on-water safety and boating traffic for Australia Day, coordinating 49 vessels from Marine Rescue NSW, NSW Police Marine Area Command and its own fleet of patrol boats, to maintain exclusion zones and provide safe boating advice for spectator craft attending the event.

"Boaters must keep in mind Australia Day on the harbour is a long day of consecutive events.

Vessels operating after sunset, whether at anchor or under way, must carry and show the correct lights and skippers must also remain below the 0.05 blood alcohol limit with random breath testing to be carried out on the water throughout the day," Mr Barrell said.

The port of Sydney will be closed from 10.30am until 10.30pm, and Cockle Bay will be closed to private craft between 10am and 11.30pm and closed to all vessels between 5pm and 11.30pm.

For boating information on Australia Day, check the website for more details www.rms.nsw.gov.au/documents/about/news-events/australia-day-on-sydney-harbour.pdf and www.australiaday.com.au/events/harbour-parade-2020.

Related Articles

Owners reminded to dispose of boats responsibly
Boat owners are reminded of their responsibilities Boat owners are reminded of their responsibilities on the eve of the NSW Government stepping in to remove an 11 metre derelict boat dumped on an emergency mooring at Camden Haven. Posted on 15 Aug 2019 Lifejackets save lives, learn how to save yours
Free lifejacket clinics will be held at Port Stephens this Sunday Acting Executive Director NSW Maritime Mark Hutchings said the clinic will see Roads and Maritime staff teaching boaters how to carry out a simple pre-wear check before use and how to service inflatable lifejackets. Posted on 25 Mar 2019 Targeting dangerous boating behaviour
NSW and Victoria maritime authorities are joining forces NSW and Victoria maritime authorities are joining forces this weekend to remind boaters, no matter where you come from, safety is the most important part of your day on the water. Posted on 8 Mar 2019 Keep an eye out where vehicle ferries are about
Keep an eye out where vehicle ferries are about Boaters are reminded to navigate safely near vehicle ferries after 20 near-misses were reported to Roads and Maritime Services between August 2018 and January 2019. Posted on 27 Feb 2019 Learn how to look after lifejackets for free
Free lifejacket clinics on the South Coast Free lifejacket clinics will be held on the South Coast between Friday 15 February and Sunday 17 February 2019, as part of a new phase of the successful NSW Government wear a lifejacket program. Posted on 14 Feb 2019 Learn how to look after lifejackets for free
'Wear a lifejacket' program is being launched, with free lifejacket clinics A new phase of the successful NSW Government 'Wear a lifejacket' program is being launched, with free lifejacket clinics in selected areas in NSW during February. Posted on 6 Feb 2019 Have fun, stay safe - Maritime NSW message
Australia Day is expected to be the biggest day of the year on the water Australia Day is expected to be the biggest day of the year on waterways around NSW with thousands of extra boats on the water. Posted on 25 Jan 2019 Boaters behaving better on the water
Annual water safety campaign run by Roads and Maritime Services It has been mostly smooth sailing for boating enthusiasts during an annual water safety campaign run by Roads and Maritime Services. Posted on 23 Jan 2019 Don't have a beer and steer
Skippers are warned not to drink while operating a vessel Skippers are warned not to drink while operating a vessel, to wear lifejackets, and to check their equipment before every launch, ahead of a State-wide operation staring this weekend. Posted on 12 Jan 2019 $5500 reminder the waterways are there to share
A 35-year-old Concord West man yesterday received a $5500 reminder A 35-year-old Concord West man yesterday received a $5500 reminder that it pays to follow the rules and be mindful of the wake that a boat creates. Posted on 12 Dec 2018
Maritimo 2019 FooterNanni Diesel 2019 FooterMarine Resources 2019 - Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy