Sunseeker's new Manhattan 68 world premiere at Boot Dusseldorf 2020

by Enya Lumley 22 Jan 05:42 PST

Sunseeker has unveiled its latest flybridge model, the stunning, all-new Manhattan 68. Making its World Premiere at boot Düsseldorf (18th - 26th January), this model promises to be one of the most innovative and class-leading yachts at the show.

Building on the exceptional family of award-winning Manhattan models, this new addition to the range has been designed to offer exceptional levels of comfort and luxury with incredible detailing. With the feel of a much larger yacht, it delivers a unique contemporary space that maximises on entertainment options.

She enjoys an expansive cockpit, main saloon area with sumptuous lounge seating and a fully-equipped aft galley. The innovative and meticulous design that has gone into the layout of the main deck makes this the perfect boat for welcoming guests; with a strong focus on ambient lighting and interior detailing.

From the generous saloon and upper aft galley, through to elevated companion seating at the helm, this exceptional layout allows the owner and guests to move effortlessly between spaces. Interestingly, where a lower galley is specified, the space can be utilised as an additional saloon 'snug' or feature bar, seamlessly integrating with the main living space.

The interiors boast exquisite attention to detail with a new palate of upholstery that provides a cool, crisp and contemporary look, unmistakably a Manhattan. New stainless steel detailing contrasts perfectly with light fabrics, helping to create a floating, and seemingly unsupported backrest to the seating throughout this space.

The saloon is drenched by light thanks to the panoramic glazing whilst the lighting design has been exceptionally well considered throughout and includes concealed lighting within ceiling panels and furniture.

Owners can select from four lighting and entertainment scenes such as Movie, Party or Night modes; with a one-touch activation from a central 'Videoworks' control app. The different scenes create a distinct ambience depending on the time of day and mood. The combination of all these elements give the yacht a truly restful setting suitable for family relaxation yet easily transformable for impressive entertaining.

To port in the saloon, the Manhattan 68 benefits from private access to the full-beam master stateroom, a real standout feature with full height headroom and optional chaise, sofa, storage or breakfast table. There is also beautiful use of wood in this area utilising a sublime blend of finishes such as Wenge Satin, Silver Oak, Smoked Eucalyptus and Walnut. In the standard configuration with galley positioned on the main deck, there is ample space four very luxurious cabins below including two large twin cabins and a forward VIP suite.

The flybridge has been designed with an integrated hard-top option in mind and features large forward sunbathing areas and a second helm. It also offers extensive seating with open space for freestanding furniture customised to the owner's choice. The wet bar has been designed for multiple uses and now includes built-in storage, BBQ and refrigeration options to create the focus for yet another social and entertaining space.

This sociable layout continues through to the wide bathing platform which features Sunseeker's innovative 'Beach Club' to bring guests closer to the water. The Beach Club's hydraulic door opens to reveal an overhead rain-shower, lights and speakers, and provides storage for fenders, toys, scuba and sports equipment. The area is equipped with an optional fold-away bench seat, and Seabob storage lockers adjacent to the water, complete with built-in charging points. The substantial bathing platform is suitable for launching a Williams Sportjet 395.

The twin berth crew cabin, with private access through the transom, enjoys a dedicated en-suite and ample stowage.

Available with a range of engines including the Twin Volvo Penta IPS 1350 and Twin MAN V8 1000 or 1200, the Manhattan 68 is perfect for extended cruising with a 300-mile nautical range. Utilising space, innovation and design, the Manhattan 68 is the ideal long-range cruiser with unparalleled comfort.

Sean Robertson, Sales Director at Sunseeker International, said: "We're really excited to host the world premiere of the new Manhattan 68 at boot Düsseldorf. The show is a real highlight of the European calendar and gives us a great platform to launch our first new model of the year. The Manhattan 68 is an exceptional model and underlines Sunseeker's continued focus of listening to our client's requests and finding real-world solutions matched with exciting 'first to market' features. The level of detailing on this new model is magnificent and we welcome guests to come and see her for themselves at the show."

www.sunseeker.com