Princess Yachts announces support of Ocean Photography Awards 2020

Ocean Photography Award Image - Whales by Mittermeier © Shawn Heinrichs Ocean Photography Award Image - Whales by Mittermeier © Shawn Heinrichs

by Charlotte Jones, Princess Yachts 22 Jan 03:13 PST

Princess Yachts, the UK's largest yacht manufacturer, has announced it is joining forces with Oceanographic Magazine and the non-profit organisation SeaLegacy - a collective of photographers, filmmakers, writers and strategists working together with the aim of engaging one billion people in ocean conservation - to launch a prestigious new awards event dedicated to ocean photography.

The innovative collaboration will see Princess Yachts become an official supporter of the Ocean Photography Awards 2020, the first awards to focus exclusively on celebrating the best amateur and professional photography of our oceans across the globe.

With a shared passion for sustainability and conservation, Princess Yachts has partnered with Oceanographic Magazine and SeaLegacy on this new initiative to showcase the standout imagery of our oceans, reflecting themes of conservation, exploration and adventure. The awards ceremony will be held at London's City Hall in August and will be attended by the biggest names in the world of ocean photography, as well as including a keynote address on the 'State of the Ocean'.

The standout judging panel consists of seven members of SeaLegacy's world-renowned Collective, including acclaimed Canadian wildlife photographer and documentary maker Paul Nicklen; marine biologist and award-winning photographer Cristina Mittermeier; and Emmy Awardwinning marine cinematographer Shawn Heinrichs.

Announcing the collaboration, Princess Yachts' Chief Marketing Officer Kiran Haslam explained: "We are delighted to be partnering with Oceanographic Magazine and SeaLegacy for the Ocean Photography Awards 2020. Never before has there been an awards event dedicated to beautiful and impactful imagery of our oceans, and we are proud to be playing our part in supporting this truly global, and unified, celebration. With a mutual ethos and ambition to preserve our oceans for future generations, we look forward to helping shine a light on the work of those behind the lens who are dedicated to capturing the very best of ocean life."

Oceanographic Magazine Editor Will Harrison added: "It is an honour to welcome Princess Yachts as a supporter of the Ocean Photography Awards 2020. As the focus on the health and beauty of our oceans gathers greater momentum, we look forward to celebrating this focus and creating a truly iconic and inclusive awards event that puts those with our shared commitment to showcasing the ocean centre stage."

The categories for the Ocean Photography Awards 2020, along with entry details and prize information, will be officially released in March.