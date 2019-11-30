Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Princess Yachts announces support of Ocean Photography Awards 2020

by Charlotte Jones, Princess Yachts 22 Jan 03:13 PST
Ocean Photography Award Image - Whales by Mittermeier © Shawn Heinrichs

Princess Yachts, the UK's largest yacht manufacturer, has announced it is joining forces with Oceanographic Magazine and the non-profit organisation SeaLegacy - a collective of photographers, filmmakers, writers and strategists working together with the aim of engaging one billion people in ocean conservation - to launch a prestigious new awards event dedicated to ocean photography.

The innovative collaboration will see Princess Yachts become an official supporter of the Ocean Photography Awards 2020, the first awards to focus exclusively on celebrating the best amateur and professional photography of our oceans across the globe.

With a shared passion for sustainability and conservation, Princess Yachts has partnered with Oceanographic Magazine and SeaLegacy on this new initiative to showcase the standout imagery of our oceans, reflecting themes of conservation, exploration and adventure. The awards ceremony will be held at London's City Hall in August and will be attended by the biggest names in the world of ocean photography, as well as including a keynote address on the 'State of the Ocean'.

The standout judging panel consists of seven members of SeaLegacy's world-renowned Collective, including acclaimed Canadian wildlife photographer and documentary maker Paul Nicklen; marine biologist and award-winning photographer Cristina Mittermeier; and Emmy Awardwinning marine cinematographer Shawn Heinrichs.

Announcing the collaboration, Princess Yachts' Chief Marketing Officer Kiran Haslam explained: "We are delighted to be partnering with Oceanographic Magazine and SeaLegacy for the Ocean Photography Awards 2020. Never before has there been an awards event dedicated to beautiful and impactful imagery of our oceans, and we are proud to be playing our part in supporting this truly global, and unified, celebration. With a mutual ethos and ambition to preserve our oceans for future generations, we look forward to helping shine a light on the work of those behind the lens who are dedicated to capturing the very best of ocean life."

Oceanographic Magazine Editor Will Harrison added: "It is an honour to welcome Princess Yachts as a supporter of the Ocean Photography Awards 2020. As the focus on the health and beauty of our oceans gathers greater momentum, we look forward to celebrating this focus and creating a truly iconic and inclusive awards event that puts those with our shared commitment to showcasing the ocean centre stage."

The categories for the Ocean Photography Awards 2020, along with entry details and prize information, will be officially released in March.

Related Articles

Princess Yachts to reveal secrets behind the X95
Five new yachts will make their show debuts at boot Düsseldorf Princess Yachts, the UK's largest luxury yacht manufacturer, has confirmed that five new yachts will make their show debuts at boot Düsseldorf beginning 18th January 2020. Posted on 30 Nov 2019 Princess Yachts' F Class and S Class at Cannes
Elegant design and innovative use of space Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, is launching two exciting new yachts at the Cannes Yachting Festival that reinforce the British brand's focus on elegant and beautiful design, and attention to detail across its core F Class Posted on 12 Sep 2019 F50 completes all-new line-up of classic F Class
Brand-new F50 flybridge from Princess Yachts The brand-new F50 flybridge from Princess Yachts completes the rapid and dramatic overhaul of the F Class range that combines classic Princess flybridge qualities of innovative use of space Posted on 12 Sep 2019 Princess presents exhilarating new V65 at SCIBS
All of the traditional qualities of craftsmanship and refinement are displayed and reinvented The progressive sport yacht range has expanded following the success of the awardwinning V58 and V40 to include the exciting all-new V65 which launched in January 2018. The range is due to expand further in January 2020 with the all new V55. Posted on 24 May 2019 A class apart as Princess Yachts launches the F50
Princess Yachts is heading into the yachting season with a double F Class celebration. The company's renowned flybridge offering is strengthened with the addition of the new F50 whilst the Plymouth-based team has received Motor Boat and Yachting magazine's 'Best Flybridge up to 60 feet' in its 2019 Motor Boat Awards. Posted on 10 May 2019 Princess Yachts starts 2019 with strong sales
At boot Düsseldorf, the world's largest indoor boat show Princess Yachts, the UK's largest luxury yacht brand, has announced it sold a total of 21 yachts worth in excess of £38m at boot Düsseldorf, with more confirmed orders anticipated in the coming days. Posted on 6 Feb 2019 Princess Yachts celebrates at boot Düsseldorf
Global launches of the Princess Y85, V78 on 50th anniversry Princess Yachts celebrates the 50th anniversary of boot Düsseldorf with an exceptional line-up, including three global launches – the Princess Y85, V78 and F45 – and three show debuts – the revolutionary Princess R35, the V60 and F70. Posted on 20 Jan 2019 Princess Yachts reveals the all-new F45 Flybridge
Dynamic, spacious and focused on life at sea The brand-new Princess F45 flybridge delivers unparalleled space, design quality and flexibility in a compact flybridge yacht that features a full beam owner's cabin, extended flybridge and a unique electronically-controlled sliding transom Posted on 27 Oct 2018 Princess yachts to grace Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
The R35 is the first Princess R Class performance sports yacht. On road, in the air, or on water, rarely does a new form of luxury transport arrive that genuinely changes perceptions, challenges expectations and delivers a new experience. Posted on 26 Oct 2018 Princess R35 confirms a r/evolution
Redefining what is possible in design, innovation and quality Two years ago Princess Yachts promised a revolution. We promised to be even more successful as a business and to excel in our relationships with our customers, employees, distributors and our shareholders. Posted on 27 Sep 2018
Marine Resources 2019 - FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Nanni Diesel 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy