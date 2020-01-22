Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2019 - Leaderboard

New Ferretti Yachts philosophy is here - Announcing a complete style revolution

by Ferretti Group 21 Jan 14:42 PST
Ferretti Yachts 500 © Ferretti Group

The new range will showcase a completely revolutionised design, interpreting the "JUST LIKE HOME" philosophy that will distinguish all of the fleet's models.

The new Ferretti Yachts philosophy is here, and it has so much to offer to anyone looking for an unparalleled thrill. The traditional Italian luxury yacht brand, a global nautical leader, is indeed announcing a complete style revolution.

This challenge will be taken on by Ferretti Yachts 500, based on the "Just Like Home" philosophy, expressing a life at sea that is the perfect combination between style and comfort. The revolution begins from the strategic 50-foot segment, but it will sweep through the entire range, including the fleet's new flagship.

With a completely updated design, both projects are the result of the partnership between the Strategic Product Committee, the Ferretti Group's Engineering Department, architect Filippo Salvetti for the exteriors and the design studio Ideaeitalia for the new interior concept.

And it is precisely in the interiors that the souls of the new Ferretti Yachts models will be represented by two different moods. A classic line with warmer, more enveloping tones and another more contemporary one, with intense tones, both designed to suit the tastes of international customers.

The new Ferretti Yachts 500 project stands out due to the spaces designed to offer an enveloping sense of well-being, through carefully selected, high-quality furnishings with an Italian flair. Owners will be able to choose from two different layouts on the lower deck. The first features a spacious master cabin and a VIP cabin, both with their own bathrooms, in addition to a small laundry area. The other layout includes a master cabin, a VIP cabin and a double with two single beds, and two bathrooms with a separate shower.

A yacht inspired by an advanced vision of sailing, in which nautical adventure and the domestic realm fuse together in the comfort of volumes and features generally found on larger yachts, within a familial environment that makes guests feel right at home.

The new Ferretti Yachts 500 will make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2020.

www.ferrettigroup.com/en-us

Related Articles

Palm Beach GT60 to make world debut
One of the fastest and most fuel efficient yachts in the world Palm Beach Motor Yachts has completed testing of hull #1 of their GT60, the new flagship of the company's GT series that launched in 2018. Posted today at 7:09 pm Interview with X Shore founder Konrad Bergström
The Swedish electric boat manufacturer that produces fully electric yacht tenders X Shore is a Swedish electric boat manufacturer, that produces fully electric yacht tenders. The company was founded in 1996 by Swedish entrepreneur Konrad Bergström, and has its roots headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Posted today at 4:49 pm Marine Auctions Forthcoming Online Auctions
Download the brochure of boats to be auctioned in January 2020 Charter Boat Operation - Bidding to commence 22nd January, 2020 ending 28th January,2020. Posted today at 6:03 am Volvo Penta recieves award for its DPI drive
At the Dusseldorf International Boat Show Volvo Penta has won a prestigious innovation award for its DPI driveline at the Dusseldorf International Boat Show. Posted today at 5:13 am Beneteau launches Project E
A new range, two yachts, an extraordinary journey Imagine not just one, but two exceptional seaworthy boats, featuring exquisite comfort and luxury, and an incredible amount of space, ideal for the perfect ocean cruise. Posted on 20 Jan Monte Carlo Yachts announces MCY 70 Skylounge
A new range with a wide and customizable enclosed flybridge The new Collection strengthens the yard's distinctive close relationship between the individual and the sea through new key features such as the wide and customizable enclosed Flybridge, which is available for the first time on an Italian-crafted yacht. Posted on 20 Jan World debut for Invictus GT 320 Atelier
A perfect example of customization skills, revealed in Düsseldorf Invictus Yacht unveils at Boot Düsseldorf 2020 the new GT 320 Atelier, a special version of one the most iconic Invictus models - the Owner requested an elegant and unusual combination of colours. Posted on 20 Jan DMS Holland presents two new products
Latest stabilisation systems at boot Düsseldorf As has become tradition, the new year gets under way for DMS Holland with the largest European indoor boat show of the year, and 2020 is no exception. Posted on 19 Jan BoatingOS to bring biggest changes to boating
A game-changing experience for everyone on board A game-changing experience for everyone on board, built on the world's best marine guidance platform. That's the promise of ‘BoatingOS', a major new initiative by Irish marine technology company, Raceix, in association with BENETEAU Posted on 19 Jan Spanning the Pond
The behemoth that is Boot Düsseldorf is underway As this newsletter gets delivered into your inbox, the behemoth that is Boot Düsseldorf is underway. Then on the other side of the Atlantic, and indeed the American Continent as well, Seattle celebrates boating. Not too long after that, it is Miami's turn Posted on 18 Jan
Marine Resources 2019 - FooterNanni Diesel 2019 FooterMaritimo 2019 Footer
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy