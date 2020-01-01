New Ferretti Yachts philosophy is here - Announcing a complete style revolution

Ferretti Yachts 500 © Ferretti Group Ferretti Yachts 500 © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group 21 Jan 14:42 PST

The new range will showcase a completely revolutionised design, interpreting the "JUST LIKE HOME" philosophy that will distinguish all of the fleet's models.

The new Ferretti Yachts philosophy is here, and it has so much to offer to anyone looking for an unparalleled thrill. The traditional Italian luxury yacht brand, a global nautical leader, is indeed announcing a complete style revolution.

This challenge will be taken on by Ferretti Yachts 500, based on the "Just Like Home" philosophy, expressing a life at sea that is the perfect combination between style and comfort. The revolution begins from the strategic 50-foot segment, but it will sweep through the entire range, including the fleet's new flagship.

With a completely updated design, both projects are the result of the partnership between the Strategic Product Committee, the Ferretti Group's Engineering Department, architect Filippo Salvetti for the exteriors and the design studio Ideaeitalia for the new interior concept.

And it is precisely in the interiors that the souls of the new Ferretti Yachts models will be represented by two different moods. A classic line with warmer, more enveloping tones and another more contemporary one, with intense tones, both designed to suit the tastes of international customers.

The new Ferretti Yachts 500 project stands out due to the spaces designed to offer an enveloping sense of well-being, through carefully selected, high-quality furnishings with an Italian flair. Owners will be able to choose from two different layouts on the lower deck. The first features a spacious master cabin and a VIP cabin, both with their own bathrooms, in addition to a small laundry area. The other layout includes a master cabin, a VIP cabin and a double with two single beds, and two bathrooms with a separate shower.

A yacht inspired by an advanced vision of sailing, in which nautical adventure and the domestic realm fuse together in the comfort of volumes and features generally found on larger yachts, within a familial environment that makes guests feel right at home.

The new Ferretti Yachts 500 will make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2020.

www.ferrettigroup.com/en-us