Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2019 HEADER

New Ferretti Yachts philosophy is here - Announcing a complete style revolution

by Ferretti Group 21 Jan 14:42 PST
Ferretti Yachts 500 © Ferretti Group

The new range will showcase a completely revolutionised design, interpreting the "JUST LIKE HOME" philosophy that will distinguish all of the fleet's models.

The new Ferretti Yachts philosophy is here, and it has so much to offer to anyone looking for an unparalleled thrill. The traditional Italian luxury yacht brand, a global nautical leader, is indeed announcing a complete style revolution.

This challenge will be taken on by Ferretti Yachts 500, based on the "Just Like Home" philosophy, expressing a life at sea that is the perfect combination between style and comfort. The revolution begins from the strategic 50-foot segment, but it will sweep through the entire range, including the fleet's new flagship.

With a completely updated design, both projects are the result of the partnership between the Strategic Product Committee, the Ferretti Group's Engineering Department, architect Filippo Salvetti for the exteriors and the design studio Ideaeitalia for the new interior concept.

And it is precisely in the interiors that the souls of the new Ferretti Yachts models will be represented by two different moods. A classic line with warmer, more enveloping tones and another more contemporary one, with intense tones, both designed to suit the tastes of international customers.

The new Ferretti Yachts 500 project stands out due to the spaces designed to offer an enveloping sense of well-being, through carefully selected, high-quality furnishings with an Italian flair. Owners will be able to choose from two different layouts on the lower deck. The first features a spacious master cabin and a VIP cabin, both with their own bathrooms, in addition to a small laundry area. The other layout includes a master cabin, a VIP cabin and a double with two single beds, and two bathrooms with a separate shower.

A yacht inspired by an advanced vision of sailing, in which nautical adventure and the domestic realm fuse together in the comfort of volumes and features generally found on larger yachts, within a familial environment that makes guests feel right at home.

The new Ferretti Yachts 500 will make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2020.

www.ferrettigroup.com/en-us

Related Articles

Zeelander Yachts launches in North America
Excited to announce the launch of headquarters in Fort Lauderdale Zeelander Yachts is excited to announce the launch of Zeelander North America. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida - yachting capital of the USA - Zeelander North America will expand the brand's ability to understand and fulfill the unique needs Posted on 24 Jan Tips for a safe midwinter boat checkup
January is generally considered the middle of a vessel's long winter nap Winter solstice may have been one month ago, but on the boater's calendar, January is generally considered the middle of a vessel's long winter nap. It's time to check up on her in storage. Posted on 22 Jan Jeanneau Underway - Episode 9
Climb onboard for another episode of Jeanneau Underway. Jason and Coleen Lee wanted to buy a boat to explore the Puget Sound off the coast of Seattle. Soon after, their weekend cruising plans evolved into creating a full-time charter fishing business aboard their Jeanneau NC 895. Posted on 22 Jan Sunseeker unveils new Manhattan 68
Promises to be one of the most innovative and class-leading yachts Building on the exceptional family of award-winning Manhattan models, this new addition to the range has been designed to offer exceptional levels of comfort and luxury with incredible detailing. Posted on 22 Jan Princess Yachts supports Ocean Photography Awards
Princess Yachts has partnered with Oceanographic Magazine and SeaLegacy Princess Yachts has announced it is joining forces with Oceanographic Magazine and the non-profit organisation SeaLegacy to launch a prestigious new awards event dedicated to ocean photography. Posted on 22 Jan Tiara Sport 34 LS - Sport meets style
The 34LS continues to define luxury day yachting Captain and guests will enjoy multiple lounging spaces and social zones, offering relaxation and fun while on the water. Interior, guests will find a quiet refuge complete with sleeping accommodations and head. Posted on 22 Jan Windy Boats launches 37 Shamal
Designed by the internationally acclaimed yacht designer Espen Øino Designed by the internationally acclaimed yacht designer Espen Øino and steeped in Windy's core DNA, the Shamal celebrates "ease of use boating", in 21st century style and grand comfort. Posted on 22 Jan Palm Beach GT60 to make world debut
One of the fastest and most fuel efficient yachts in the world Palm Beach Motor Yachts has completed testing of hull #1 of their GT60, the new flagship of the company's GT series that launched in 2018. Posted on 21 Jan Announcing the new Simrad NSO evo3S
Glass Bridge display with built-in functionality like never before Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - announced today the launch of the new Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display Posted on 21 Jan Interview with X Shore founder Konrad Bergström
The Swedish electric boat manufacturer that produces fully electric yacht tenders X Shore is a Swedish electric boat manufacturer, that produces fully electric yacht tenders. The company was founded in 1996 by Swedish entrepreneur Konrad Bergström, and has its roots headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Posted on 21 Jan
Marine Resources 2019 - FooterMaritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy