X Shore is a Swedish electric boat manufacturer, that produces fully electric yacht tenders. The company was founded in 1996 by Swedish entrepreneur Konrad Bergström, and has its roots headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Marine Auctions Forthcoming Online Auctions

Download the brochure of boats to be auctioned in January 2020 Charter Boat Operation - Bidding to commence 22nd January, 2020 ending 28th January,2020.

Volvo Penta recieves award for its DPI drive

At the Dusseldorf International Boat Show Volvo Penta has won a prestigious innovation award for its DPI driveline at the Dusseldorf International Boat Show.

Beneteau launches Project E

A new range, two yachts, an extraordinary journey Imagine not just one, but two exceptional seaworthy boats, featuring exquisite comfort and luxury, and an incredible amount of space, ideal for the perfect ocean cruise.

Monte Carlo Yachts announces MCY 70 Skylounge

A new range with a wide and customizable enclosed flybridge The new Collection strengthens the yard's distinctive close relationship between the individual and the sea through new key features such as the wide and customizable enclosed Flybridge, which is available for the first time on an Italian-crafted yacht.

World debut for Invictus GT 320 Atelier

A perfect example of customization skills, revealed in Düsseldorf Invictus Yacht unveils at Boot Düsseldorf 2020 the new GT 320 Atelier, a special version of one the most iconic Invictus models - the Owner requested an elegant and unusual combination of colours.

DMS Holland presents two new products

Latest stabilisation systems at boot Düsseldorf As has become tradition, the new year gets under way for DMS Holland with the largest European indoor boat show of the year, and 2020 is no exception.

BoatingOS to bring biggest changes to boating

A game-changing experience for everyone on board A game-changing experience for everyone on board, built on the world's best marine guidance platform. That's the promise of ‘BoatingOS', a major new initiative by Irish marine technology company, Raceix, in association with BENETEAU

Spanning the Pond

The behemoth that is Boot Düsseldorf is underway As this newsletter gets delivered into your inbox, the behemoth that is Boot Düsseldorf is underway. Then on the other side of the Atlantic, and indeed the American Continent as well, Seattle celebrates boating. Not too long after that, it is Miami's turn

New Prestige X70 launches at boot Dusseldorf

The first in the new crossover range from Prestige Yachts The X70 has been developed with space, light and luxury in mind, and materials have been hand selected to ensure exceptional fit and finish.