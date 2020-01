Interview with X Shore founder Konrad Bergström

X Shore's founder Konrad Bergström speaks at boot Düsseldorf 2020 © Mark Jardine X Shore's founder Konrad Bergström speaks at boot Düsseldorf 2020 © Mark Jardine

by Mark Jardine 21 Jan 08:49 PST

X Shore is a Swedish electric boat manufacturer, that produces fully electric yacht tenders. The company was founded in 1996 by Swedish entrepreneur Konrad Bergström, and has its roots headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We spoke to Konrad at boot Düsseldorf to find out more about the company and the boats.