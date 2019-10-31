Announcing the new Simrad NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display

Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display © Andrew Golden Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display © Andrew Golden

by Andrew Golden 21 Jan 09:53 PST

Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - announced today the launch of the new Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display, providing an unprecedented user experience for large sportfishing and power boats.

The new NSO evo3S delivers:

Faster page changes - page loading times have been cut in half

Smoother transitions - featuring the new iMX 8 integrated six-core processor, movements on the screen like chart rotation and panning are smoother, delivering a truly premium experience

Multitasking - the increase in power means evo3S can multitask like no product before, even when splitting the screen six ways there is no drop in performance

Supreme Performance

Every Simrad NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display features the new iMX 8 integrated six-core processor, delivering category-leading response times for incredibly smooth screen transitions. Offering up to twice the CPU performance, resulting in instant access to relevant information - no matter the conditions. Skippers can customize bridge layouts to suit any activity and switch seamlessly between layouts in an instant. Low-profile glass bridge styling conceals and protects the powerful core and complements any bridge design from ultra-modern to timeless classic.

"It's always our ambition to deliver the next level of product excellence and efficiency to our customers," said Knut Frostad, CEO, Navico Group. "With the new Simrad NSO evo3S we are doing just that, giving any skipper an unprecedented level of built-in functionality and easy to use hardware."

Available in 24-, 19- and 16-inch models, the NSO evo3S Glass Bridge can be purchased as a system pack or as a standalone display. System packs include a display, GPS, keypad and accessories.

Ultimate Clarity with Intuitive Touchscreen Control

The Simrad NSO evo3S Glass Bridge delivers the ultimate view with an ultra-bright display. Wide viewing angles keep the screen in view from anywhere in sight, even through polarized sunglasses. Experience stunning clarity with full HD resolution and the option to combine up to six panels in a split-screen layout. Intuitively navigate charts, define waypoints and take control of connected systems such as autopilot, radar and sonar.

Fully Connected

The NSO evo3S Glass Bridge System Pack contains everything you need to start building a glass-bridge system, including an OP50 Remote Controller. The remote controller provides keypad control of up to six separate displays, perfect for a multi-display bridge layout. Wired Ethernet, NMEA 2000® and J1939 networking provide almost limitless integration options, from vessel-wide display systems to radar, sonar, engine integration and more.

Key Features

iMX 8 Integrated six-core processor for superior performance

Available in ultra-sharp, full 24-, 19- and 16-inch displays

Seamless touchscreen control of your entire connected evo3S system

Low-profile glass bridge styling

Extended visibility with six-panel split screen option

Connect with smartphones, tablets and internet hotspots

Customize Your System with the Simrad NSO evo3S Marine Processor (MPU)

Build a tailored, multi-display system that is perfect with the modular NSO evo3S system. The marine processor is a compact 'black box' solution containing two six-core processors and the connectivity options needed to integrate and expand vessel-wide systems. Customize any which way, adding two touchscreen monitors each functioning as a separate multifunction display. Connect the MPU to a wide range of Simrad products and third-party accessories from charting, radar and sonar, to autopilot and on-board entertainment for complete system control from every networked display on board. MPU systems can be built from 24-, 19- or 16-inch kits, or purchased separately.

Key Features

Dual video outputs to run two independent displays

Choose from touchscreen monitors in a variety of sizes

Two six-core processors for ultra-smooth response

Easily manage custom screen layouts across multiple displays

Add optional keypad controls or connect a USB mouse, trackball or keyboard

Compact, lightweight, and modular design for ease of installation

The Simrad NSO evo3S is scheduled to start shipping in February 2020. The NSO evo3S MPU is scheduled to start shipping in March 2020. For more information on the NSO evo3S, visit www.simrad-yachting.com