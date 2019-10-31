Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2019 - Leaderboard

Announcing the new Simrad NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display

by Andrew Golden 21 Jan 09:53 PST
Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display © Andrew Golden

Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - announced today the launch of the new Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display, providing an unprecedented user experience for large sportfishing and power boats.

The new NSO evo3S delivers:

  • Faster page changes - page loading times have been cut in half
  • Smoother transitions - featuring the new iMX 8 integrated six-core processor, movements on the screen like chart rotation and panning are smoother, delivering a truly premium experience
  • Multitasking - the increase in power means evo3S can multitask like no product before, even when splitting the screen six ways there is no drop in performance

Supreme Performance

Every Simrad NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display features the new iMX 8 integrated six-core processor, delivering category-leading response times for incredibly smooth screen transitions. Offering up to twice the CPU performance, resulting in instant access to relevant information - no matter the conditions. Skippers can customize bridge layouts to suit any activity and switch seamlessly between layouts in an instant. Low-profile glass bridge styling conceals and protects the powerful core and complements any bridge design from ultra-modern to timeless classic.

Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display - photo © Andrew Golden
Simrad® NSO evo3S Glass Bridge display - photo © Andrew Golden

"It's always our ambition to deliver the next level of product excellence and efficiency to our customers," said Knut Frostad, CEO, Navico Group. "With the new Simrad NSO evo3S we are doing just that, giving any skipper an unprecedented level of built-in functionality and easy to use hardware."

Available in 24-, 19- and 16-inch models, the NSO evo3S Glass Bridge can be purchased as a system pack or as a standalone display. System packs include a display, GPS, keypad and accessories.

Ultimate Clarity with Intuitive Touchscreen Control

The Simrad NSO evo3S Glass Bridge delivers the ultimate view with an ultra-bright display. Wide viewing angles keep the screen in view from anywhere in sight, even through polarized sunglasses. Experience stunning clarity with full HD resolution and the option to combine up to six panels in a split-screen layout. Intuitively navigate charts, define waypoints and take control of connected systems such as autopilot, radar and sonar.

Fully Connected

The NSO evo3S Glass Bridge System Pack contains everything you need to start building a glass-bridge system, including an OP50 Remote Controller. The remote controller provides keypad control of up to six separate displays, perfect for a multi-display bridge layout. Wired Ethernet, NMEA 2000® and J1939 networking provide almost limitless integration options, from vessel-wide display systems to radar, sonar, engine integration and more.

Key Features

  • iMX 8 Integrated six-core processor for superior performance
  • Available in ultra-sharp, full 24-, 19- and 16-inch displays
  • Seamless touchscreen control of your entire connected evo3S system
  • Low-profile glass bridge styling
  • Extended visibility with six-panel split screen option
  • Connect with smartphones, tablets and internet hotspots

Customize Your System with the Simrad NSO evo3S Marine Processor (MPU)

Build a tailored, multi-display system that is perfect with the modular NSO evo3S system. The marine processor is a compact 'black box' solution containing two six-core processors and the connectivity options needed to integrate and expand vessel-wide systems. Customize any which way, adding two touchscreen monitors each functioning as a separate multifunction display. Connect the MPU to a wide range of Simrad products and third-party accessories from charting, radar and sonar, to autopilot and on-board entertainment for complete system control from every networked display on board. MPU systems can be built from 24-, 19- or 16-inch kits, or purchased separately.

Key Features

  • Dual video outputs to run two independent displays
  • Choose from touchscreen monitors in a variety of sizes
  • Two six-core processors for ultra-smooth response
  • Easily manage custom screen layouts across multiple displays
  • Add optional keypad controls or connect a USB mouse, trackball or keyboard
  • Compact, lightweight, and modular design for ease of installation

The Simrad NSO evo3S is scheduled to start shipping in February 2020. The NSO evo3S MPU is scheduled to start shipping in March 2020. For more information on the NSO evo3S, visit www.simrad-yachting.com

Related Articles

Announcing new Simrad HALO20+, HALO20
The ultimate picture from a smaller dome Simrad Yachting announced today the launch of HALO20+ and HALO20 radars - a pair of compact, pulse compression radome units, perfectly designed for smaller sportfishing and cruising vessels. Posted on 31 Oct 2019 WIN a Simrad NSS9 evo3 Fishfinder/Chartplotter
Arvor has joined forces with Simrad to give you a chance to win a Simrad NSS9 evo3 Just visit the Arvor display on the marina (M186-190), fill in the entry form with three easy questions, and you could win. Posted on 23 Jul 2019 Worry less about your boat with BoatConnect
Simrad announces real-time vessel monitoring Announcing the latest in remote, real-time vessel monitoring - Simrad BoatConnect™ provides boat owners with the ultimate peace of mind at an unparalleled value, keeping users informed of their boat's location, battery level, trip history and more. Posted on 17 Jul 2019 Simrad announces VHF Radio with AIS capability
Featuring a sleek design with wireless handset capability Simrad Yachting - a leader in the design and manufacture of marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fishfinding systems - announced today the new Simrad® RS40-B, the first VHF marine radio with AIS transmit and receive capability. Posted on 21 Jun 2019 Simrad releases free software update
New software enables Active Imaging and StructureScan 3D enhancements A new software update for Simrad® NSO, NSS and GO series displays has been released that provides new sonar functionality, sonar enhancements and other improvements to the user interface that make Simrad multifunction displays even easier to use. Posted on 24 Jan 2019 Simrad GO bundled with active imaging
Providing incredibly detailed, high-resolution imaging without sacrificing range Announcing Simrad Active Imaging™ Sonar — advanced new scanning-sonar technology that provides incredibly detailed, high-resolution imaging without sacrificing range. Replacing Simrad TotalScan™ transducers currently available with GO series displays Posted on 31 Oct 2018 Simrad HALO24 revolutionises dome radars
An innovation in pulse compression radar Announcing Simrad HALO24, an innovation in pulse compression radar. HALO24 combines the performance and reliability of Simrad's award-winning radars with the advantages of innovative technology, a new profile and lightweight design. Posted on 1 Oct 2018 R5000 Radar Series expands product portfolio
A giant leap forward in commercial-grade radar solutions Announcing the Simrad R5000 Series – a giant leap forward in commercial-grade radar solutions. Available in a range of configurations to meet the requirements for type-approved X- and S-Band radar systems aboard CAT 1 and CAT 2 SOLAS vessels Posted on 6 Sep 2018 New software update for Simrad® navigation display
For NSS evo3, NSS evo2, NSO evo2 and GO Series Simrad Yachting, a leader in the design and manufacture of world-class marine navigation, autopilot, radar, communications and fish-finding systems, announced today the release of a new software update for NSS evo3, NSS evo2, NSO evo2 and GO Series Posted on 22 Mar 2018 Announcing new Simrad NSO EVO3 navigation system
Simplified installation while preserving power and flexibility The new NSO evo3 design simplifies installation, while preserving the power and flexibility that make the NSO series the perfect solution for customizing a system for larger cruising and sportfishing vessels. Posted on 11 Jan 2018
Nanni Diesel 2019 FooterMaritimo 2019 FooterMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2020 Sail-World Powerboat-World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy