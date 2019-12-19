Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions - Forthcoming Online Auctions in January 2020

by Adrian Seiffert, Marine Auctions 20 Jan 22:02 PST January 2020
7 x Hire Vessels © Marine Auctions

Details of the Vessels and Berths regarding our three January Online Auctions are in the PDF link below.

Charter Boat Operation

Bidding to commence 22nd January, 2020 ending 28th January,2020

Spars & Rigging

Bidding to commence 23rd January, 2020 ending 29th January, 2020

Vessels & Marina Berths

Bidding to commence 24th January to Thursday 30th January, 2020

All our online auctions close at 2.00p.m. AEST and have extended bidding.

If you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact me.

Download Marine Auctions Forthcoming January 2020 Online Auction Brochure [PDF format]

