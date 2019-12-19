Marine Auctions - Forthcoming Online Auctions in January 2020

If you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact me .

All our online auctions close at 2.00p.m. AEST and have extended bidding.

Details of the Vessels and Berths regarding our three January Online Auctions are in the PDF link below.

Details of the Vessels and Berths we are offering in January 2020 Marine Auctions forthcoming January 2020 online auctions brochure.

Bidding for our November Online Auction will commence on Friday 8th November Details of the Vessels and Berths we are offering in our November Online Auction are in the PDF link below, the bidding for our November Online Auction, will commence on Friday 8th November and will end on Thursday 14th November, at 2pm AEST.

The bidding for the Online Auction will commence on Friday 11th October The Onsite Auction will be held at the Horizon Shores Marina on Sunday 13th October at 2pm. The Onsite Auction will be held in conjunction with the Horizon Shores Boat Show, which runs from Friday 11th October to Sunday 13th October.

Special auction at the Horizon Shores Boat Show

New Carter vessel has been built for AMSA Survey 1E for 140 Passengers plus five Crew New Carter vessel will be for sale in a Special Auction to be held on Sunday 13th October at the Horizon Shores Boat Show. The Auction, will have Live Internet Bidding, which will allows any party to bid at the Auction via the Internet Simultaneously.

Download the brochure of boats to be auctioned in October 2019 Details of the Vessels and Berths we are offering in our October Online Auction are in the PDF link below.

Download the brochure of boats to be auctioned in September 2019 Details of the vessels and the Marina Berth we will be offering for sale in our September Online Auction are in the PDF link below, the bidding for this Online will commence on Friday 6th September and will end on Wednesday 11th September.

Download the brochure of boats to be auctioned in August 2019 Details of the Vessels and Berths we are offering in our August Online Auction are in the PDF link below. The bidding for this Online Auction will commence on Friday 9th August and will end on Thursday 15th August at 2pm AEST.

Download the brochure of boats to be auctioned Please see a copy of the August Online Auction Brochure of various Marina Berths and Vessels we have to offer along with our Best Buys. Please note Bidding will commence on Friday 9th August 2019 and will end on Thursday 15th August 2019 at 2pm.