Beneteau Project E - A new range, two yachts, an extraordinary journey

Project E - first model - 18.95 metres long (62') © Beneteau Project E - first model - 18.95 metres long (62') © Beneteau

by Beneteau 20 Jan 14:52 PST

Imagine not just one, but two exceptional seaworthy boats, featuring exquisite comfort and luxury, and an incredible amount of space, ideal for the perfect ocean cruise.

This is exactly what Beneteau promises with the launch of code name "Project E", announcing the production of two boats in 2021.

Beneteau expertise delivering passagemaker yachts

These two yachts, one of which is over 20 metres (over 65') long, are the result of Beneteau's collaboration with Massimo Gino (Nauta Design) and Amedeo Migali (MICAD) and capitalize on the highly successful Swift Trawler range of practical, spacious boats, with a considerable cruising range, and put Groupe Bénéteau's experience in producing luxury boats to good use.

These new boats have a distinctive displacement hull, developed by MICAD with the aim of improving their cruising range and eiciency, making it easier for owners to cast of on long-distance cruises.

A satin wax inished wood, leather and elegant textiles make for a stylish interior and exterior, carefully designed by the experts at Nauta Design.

Strikingly spacious inside, with volumes similar to much bigger yachts, and ingeniously designed, these large passagemakers also have enough space to comfortably house a crew.

Two yachts, one of which is over 20 metres (65') long

The first model is 18.95 metres long (62') and has a hull beam of over five metres (16'5"). Designed for six to eight people on board (+ crew), the boat has an impressive lybridge - one of the biggest on the market. The interior spaces are spacious and well-appointed. The galley can be completely enclosed.

The VIP guest cabin in the bow, has a considerable amount of headroom, so that you feel like you are in a hotel suite. Comfortable and seaworthy, with a cruising range of 900 nautical miles and a central raised helm station, she is ideal for slow cruises, favouring introspection as much as getting away from it all or leisure activities.

The second model is 22.28 metres long (73'1'') designed for eight people and four crew. With space inside similar to an 85-foot boat, a little patience will be needed to see every detail of the second model. Careful attention has been paid to the low of movement on board, to make crew circulation easier. A raised pilothouse is located midships, cleverly positioned between the main deck and the lybridge and accessed by a dedicated stairway.

Built for Exceptional cruises, long-distance blue water Expeditions, and unforgettable Experiences in Extra-voluminous spaces, these code-name "PROJECT E" yachts can be seen at the BOOT Düsseldorf, before they are oicially launched in 2021.