Monte Carlo Yachts announces new MCY 70 Skylounge

MCY 70 Skylounge © Monte Carlo Yachts MCY 70 Skylounge © Monte Carlo Yachts

by Monte Carlo Yachts 20 Jan 13:05 PST

Monte Carlo Yachts has announced Skylounge: a new range that further builds on the brighter and larger volumes of MCYs' second generation.

The new Collection strengthens the yard's distinctive close relationship between the individual and the sea through new key features such as the wide and customizable enclosed flybridge, which is available for the first time on an Italian-crafted yacht. The first yacht in the range will be the MCY 70 Skylounge, on show at the Miami Yacht Show in February and will be followed by the other Skylounge models later in the season.

"We firmly believe in a close and continuous relationship with our customers, and the MCY Skylounge Collection is the perfect example of this," says Fabrizio Iarrera, Managing Director of Monte Carlo Yachts. "We received requests from a number of markets for yachts with even broader and more versatile interior spaces to be enjoyed all year round. We are now able to fully satisfy these customers' requests with the new models we're presenting today, which both exemplify and build on Monte Carlo Yachts' production and design philosophies."

The new MCY 70 Skylounge, which embodies the entire new range, is designed and crafted with customers' interests at heart and focuses on the concept of a yacht as a home-away from-home. Constructed with the shipyard's knowhow and cutting edge technology, and embracing the company's philosophy of timeless elegance, the new MCY Skylounge Collection offers owners unprecedented levels of customization and superlative comfort onboard all year round with unmatched 360 degrees views on the horizon.

"We were inspired by the idea of creating a yacht for all seasons," say Carlo Nuvolari and Dan Lenard. "The new MCY 70 Skylounge was designed with all the possible comforts to be a home-away-from-home enjoyable throughout the year, and one that offers the owner a peaceful place to be shared with family and friends, a place for those that enjoy cruising and are looking to escape for unique and exclusive moments."

In line with the MCY Collection, the MCY Skylounge's sleeker exterior lines are designed to cruise safely and with comfort. Once again, the unmistakable touches of Nuvolari Lenard are clearly visible in the wide windows as well as in the enlarged iconic portholes aimed at offering an increased exposure to natural light throughout the yacht.

Larger than ever exterior living spaces are found from the wide bow lounge area in which to relax on sunpads to the aft cockpit's dining area featuring mirror fashion plates for increased privacy and protection from the environment.

The general arrangement of the new MCY Skylounge Collection are characterised by the introduction of a new spacious enclosed Flybridge area that emphasizes the level of well-being on board to be enjoyed in every season.

Besides incorporating the sole helm station, fully equipped with top-edge technological elements, the Skylounge represents a large versatile entertainment area perfect for relaxing moments.

Supported by the advanced Production Process and the innovative Naval Architecture, the best-in-class length of the enclosed Flybridge is distinguished by a unique view of the horizon visible both internally and externally thanks to the connection with the sunbathing aft terrace.

An elegant glass staircase reflecting the natural brightness of the yacht connects the Skylounge area with the main saloon, which is fully customizable to the owner's needs and desires.

In particular, the new MCY 70 Skylounge features a combination of comfortable sofas, a fully equipped galley and an elegant dining location. This functional relaxing area can be further expanded thanks to the close connection with the Aft Cockpit that offers an additional al fresco dining location.

The alternating of Ivory metallic and Charcoal grey lacquered wood panels together with glass surfaces, white glossy marble and reflective details provide an elegant and contemporary ambiance further enhanced by the warmth of the durmast oak flooring, the walnut vertical panels and the soft textiles present throughout.

The unique and sophisticated modern décor of the MCY 70 Skylounge is common throughout the main saloon and all guest cabins. High-end fabrics, natural stones and Italian leathers are just a few of the unlimited customization options of superior materials available on the MCY Collection.

The new MCY 70 Skylounge offers comfortable accommodation for up to eight guests with an impressive owner cabin characterized by a private stair access for a higher degree of privacy, a spacious VIP cabin and two comfortable guest cabins that embody the elegant Italian Made design elements of Monte Carlo Yachts.

The new MCY 70 Skylounge will be on display for the first time at the Miami Yacht Show (February 13-17, 2020) and will be followed by the other models starting with the debut of the MCY 76 Skylounge at the next Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2020.

Technical Specifications

Overall length (LOA): 21.08 m - 69 ft 1 in

Maximum beam: 5.45 m - 17 ft 10 in

Draft: 1.85 m - 6 ft

Displacement: 45 t Dry / 53 t Full

Engines: 2 x MAN V8 (1.300 hp)

Maximum speed: up to 26 kn

Cruise speed: 22 kn

Fuel: up to 4000 l - 1056 US gal

Fresh water: 800 l - 211 US gal

Naval architecture and engineering: Monte Carlo Yachts

Exterior and interior design: Nuvolari Lenard

Design category: CE-A